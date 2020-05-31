Prices will remain the same for the third month running…

Petrol prices experienced a huge drop in recent months, and have stayed consistent ever since. The UAE petrol prices for June have been announced, and are consistent with April and May.

Super 98 will remain at Dhs1.91 per litre, while Special 95 is still Dhs1.80 per litre. Diesel will continue to be Dhs2.06 throughout the month of June.

All prices include the VAT rate of 5 per cent.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Before that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

SUPER 98 PRICES SO FAR FOR 2020:

January: Dhs2.24

February: Dhs2.24

March: Dhs2.16

April: Dhs1.80

May: Dhs1.80

June: Dhs1.80

Image: Getty