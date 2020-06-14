Take note if you’re still planning on taking that overseas holiday this summer…

Dubai Tourism has released new guidelines for all arrivals into Dubai, including a health check on arrival and a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The quarantine can take place in an approved hotel or private home, so long as your dwelling meets certain criteria. These include having access to a separate bathroom, being able to live separately from other people in the residence, and not living with anyone who is over the age of 60 or who suffers from a medical condition.

According to Emirates.com, a health declaration form and quarantine declaration form must be printed out and filled in, for presentation on arrival in Dubai.

Travellers coming back to the UAE will have to:

Fill out a healthcare declaration upon arrival in the UAE, indicating any symptoms of illness

Undergo a medical test and complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine, in your home or an approved hotel

The 14-day quarantine must be completed, even if your Covid-19 test comes back negative

Travelling out of the UAE for summer

For residents who are in the UAE but dreaming of a summer escape abroad, those travel plans come with a warning from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs UAE.

While the ministry has stated they have no objections to UAE residents leaving the country over summer, priority in returning to the UAE will be given to the 200,000 residents who’ve been stuck outside the country since March.

If you do leave for a holiday, you will need to apply to the ICA for approval to return to Dubai. You’ll be evaluated on a humanitarian basis, including whether or not you’re separated from family.

Upon return, you’ll then have to submit to the mandatory health screening and 14-day quarantine. If you do have to stay in a public facility, because you’ve tested positive or your home residence is not suitable, you’ll be liable for all costs.