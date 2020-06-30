¡Arrriba! It’s our favourite day of the week…

The world’s love of tacos is so vast that officials thought it was only right to have a weekly celebration in their honour. Thus, Taco Tuesday was born and as such became our favourite day of the week. Here are our favourite Taco Tuesday deals to check out in Dubai.

El Chapo’s Tacos

Fun jail-themed bar El Chapo’s Tacos is all about championing the shelled treat, but especially on Tuesdays. Guests can enjoy unlimited tacos for two hours priced at Dhs99. There’s plenty of options to choose from including beef, fish or chicken, and they arrive on a rustic wooden block. How many can you handle?

El Chapo’s Tacos, Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Tuesdays, Dhs99 for two hours. Tel: (04) 514 5411. el-chapos-tacos.com

Taqado

Every Tuesday until the end of August, Taqado is offering two tacos for the price of one at all its locations. You can choose to dine-in or takeaway, at Media City, DIFC, Studio City, Kite Beach, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, Barsha Heights, and Mercato Mall branches.

Taqado, various locations, Tuesdays until the end of August. taqado.com

La Mezcaleria

In case you haven’t heard, La Mezcaleria has relocated for the summer to the spot normally occupied by Indie in DIFC. The Beirut-export has just launched a Taco Tuesday deal where you can enjoy a chef’s selection of signature dishes and free-flowing house wine, beer and margaritas for Dhs190 or add house spirits for Dhs250. The package runs for three hours between 8pm and 11pm each Tuesday.

La Mezcaleria, Indie, Level 1, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Tuesdays, 8pm to 11pm, from Dhs190. Tel: (050) 423 4044. lamezcaleriadxb.com

Soul Street

Soul Street, the international restaurant found at Five Jumeirah Village has a great offer every Tuesday which will get you unlimited tacos for Dhs89. Plus, if you’re looking to turn it into a fiesta then you can upgrade to a jug of sangria for Dhs129. Soul Street has great sunset views overlooking JVC so be sure to get there for dusk to enjoy the golden hues.

Soul Street, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Tuesdays, 12.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs89. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Images: Provided