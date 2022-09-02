When life gives you limes, make margaritas…

If you’re anything like me, life is always better with a margarita in hand. To help you become a margarita connoisseur, we have found top places to try margaritas in Dubai.

Maria Bonita

Maria Bonita is an iconic location that Dubai residents know and love. The staple Mexican has a branch in the Madinat Jumeriah Souq with a large list of tequila-based cocktails, so you will not be short of choice. Don’t worry, Maria Bonita still has all of our favourite Mexican bites, like their renowned guacamole.

Souk Madinat Jumeriah, Dubai, Mon to Sun,12pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 263 8029, mariabonitatacoshop.com

La Coco

You can enjoy a daily ‘Loco’ hour at La Coco, where your margaritas can be served on the rocks or frozen. This picturesque Californian-inspired restaurant offers two drinks and one bite for Dhs100 per person. If you’re in it for the long haul, every Thursday you can have unlimited margaritas between 7pm and 10pm for Dhs149 per person.

Andaz the Palm Jumeriah, Dubai, Mon to Sun 11am to 11pm, Tel: (0) 501 073 766, hyattrestaurants.com

Seńor Pico

Your margaritas can be enjoyed after a beach stroll or sea swim at Senor Pico, on West Beach. The sky is the limit, with a classic margarita, or its frozen counterpart which comes in strawberry, mango, passionfruit, or lime flavour. Treat yourself to one of these tequila-based delights, alongside a wide selection of tacos or ceviches this week.

West Beach, The Palm, Dubai, Mon to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri to Sun 9am to 12am, Tel: (0) 456 825 02, senorpico.com.

La Carnita

An establishment that prides itself on speaking ‘fluent tequila’, you can enjoy your margaritas in a glass or a pitcher. It won’t be another manic Monday this week, with La Carnita’s Margarita Monday deal. You and your friends can enjoy two hours of drinks from 4pm for Dhs99 per person.

Intercontinental Marina, Mon to Wed 4pm to 1am, Thur to Sat 4pm to 2am, Sun 1pm to 12am, Tel: (0) 424 540 30, lacarnita.ae

Luchador Roof Cantina & Lounge

Margaritas and a view are on offer at Luchador, overlooking the Burj Al Arab and Downtown Dubai. Ease your midweek blues with Luchadors Margarita Tuesday, one of the best spots in Dubai.

Aloft, East Crescent, Dubai, Sun to Wed, 5pm to 11pm, Thur and Fri 5pm to 11.30pm, Sat 12.30 to 11.30, Tel: (0)424 755 55 luchadordubai.com

Maya

This modern Mexican kitchen and bar will have you testing your spice tolerance with their infused jalapeño tequila. Want to air on the side of caution? Do not fret, Maya has an abundance of margarita options for all taste buds. Grab your girls next Wednesday and join Maya’s for their Señiorita night with three drinks and two dishes for Dhs120 per person, between 7pm and 11pm.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Bar, Dubai Marina/ JBR, Mon to Fri, 7pm to 12pm, Sat 1.30 to 4.30/7pm to 12am, Sun 1pm to 4pm and 7pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 316 5550, maya-dubai.com

La Tablita

Coriander, pineapple, habanero, are amongst the flavours of margaritas you can taste at La Tablita. These zesty drinks can be enjoyed alongside their menu which also offers some veganized Mexican favourites. La Tablita knows every Dubai resident’s kryptonite, offering a Saturday brunch with their alcohol package at Dhs299 per person, guests can enjoy Mexican street food alongside endless drinks.

Hyatt Regency, Dubai Healthcare City, Mon to Fri, 1pm to 4pm, 6pm to 1am/. Sat 1pm to 5pm, 6pm to 1am, Sun 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0) 455 312 12, hyattrestaurants.com

Puerto 99

Puerto 99 is one to try for all our margarita connoisseurs. With a range of premium spirits, they offer a whole margarita menu. Dedicated authenticity, all their ingredients are imported from Mexico. Puerto 99 caters for everyone, with their impressive range of ceviches, oysters and a whole plant-based menu. Their ladies’ night is hosted every Monday from 8.30pm to 11.30pm, enjoy delicious margaritas, Mexican cuisine and a view of the Dubai Marina.

Blue Waters Island Dubai, Mon to Sun, 2pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 557 6627, puerto99.ae

El Chapo’s Tacos

If you’re a Studio City local, El Chapo’s tacos may tempt you into an after-work margarita. Treat yourself to mango and chilli, or basil and elderflower margarita, which can be served on the rocks or frozen. No Dubai outlet would be complete without a ladies’ night. All chicas can enjoy two hours of unlimited tapas and drinks for Dhs179.

Studio One Hotel, Studio City, Mon to Fri 4pm to 12am, Sat 12pm to 2am, Sun 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 514 5411, elchaptostacos.xyz

Images: Social