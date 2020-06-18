Sponsored: Improve your chances of getting back into the workforce by ensuring you have the right skills

The economic crisis brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic has caused companies across the board to shrink their operations, leading to employees taking temporary leaves and some sadly even being laid off.

With hiring sluggish, many professionals are finding themselves in a tough situation.

Let’s not forget with Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation is also on the rise, and while this will revolutionise the workplace in the future, it could also lead to many more losing their jobs due to redundancy.

So, in such a scenario, how can professionals ensure their skillsets remain relevant?

One answer, explains leaders at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, lies in upskilling which can boost employability prospects, open up new career avenues and future-proof your job.

For employers, investing in the development of your employees will directly improve the prospects of your own company in an ever-changing landscape.

Heriot-Watt University offers top programmes that can help such as:

MSc Design Management (uniquely combines design and management for product and service creativity and innovation) from the School of Textiles and Design.

MSc Facilities Management (the only RICS accredited programme of its kind in the MENA region) from the School of Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society.

BEng in Robotics, Autonomous and Interactive Systems from the School of Engineering and Physical Sciences.

International Marketing with Digital Marketing from Edinburgh Business School.

MSc Data Science from the School of Mathematical and Computer Sciences.

On Monday June 22 at 2pm, Gulf Business will host a special webinar organised in association with Heriot-Watt University, where you can learn how to upskill yourself to ensure employability and strong career growth.

It will also explore how and why upskilling is extremely relevant not just in the current situation, but also for the future.

Speakers include Professor Ammar Kaka, Provost and Vice Principals, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Dr Paul Hopkinson, Associate Head of Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, and Sabih Khisaf, Chairman of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

Interested? To join the webinar and learn how and why upskilling is important for your career, register here.

Images: Heriot-Watt University, Dubai