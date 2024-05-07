The move signals a new era for the Jumeirah brand, unveiling a new logo and plans to double its portfolio by 2030…

Dubai-born Jumeirah has been welcoming guests to enjoy its Arabian-inspired hospitality for 25 years. But looking ahead, the Dubai-born hospitality brand is entering a new era, unveiling a renewed brand identity this week with a dazzling projection on the Burj Al Arab.

Using the unmistakable facade of the sail-shaped hotel as a show-stopping backdrop, Jumeirah reflected on its story so far – with projections of growth from the rolling desert, to where the brand is today – and where it looks to go in the years to come.

It ended with the big unveiling of the brand logo, reimagined into a contemporary new design. The design blends traditional calligraphy, a nod to the Jumeirah roots; with a contemporary aesthetic; which symbolises its forthcoming growth.

“As we enter our next chapter, we want to continue sharing that legacy while enriching the experience to bring joy to our guests from around the world, explained Jumeirah’s newly appointed Chief Brand Officer, Michael Grieve. “By inspiring conversation and connection, we aim to build our reputation as a globally revered and influential hospitality brand.”

There are big plans for Jumeirah in the coming years. While the hotel portfolio currently spans UAE, Bali, Maldives, Capri, London, and Mallorca, it’s set to double by 2030. These include the upcoming Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, another oceanic-inspired, ultra-luxury address to add to the Dubai collection; as well as luxury stays in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea, and a conversion of a Swiss icon with Jumeirah Le Richemond Geneva.

As it looks to accelerate its growth, Jumeirah plans to add more boutique style properties of under 150 keys to its portfolio in cities and resort destinations across Europe, America, Africa and Asia. Villa and residences are a big focus, as well as properties with top tier suite categories.

