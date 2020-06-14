The Dubai attraction is launching an exciting Father’s Day competition…

If you’re a dad in Dubai, get ready for some father and son bonding time with an extraordinary experience. Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is offering a once in a lifetime change to sleepover at its underwater tunnel.

The attraction is going to be converted into a five star luxury room with the help of luxury furniture brand Ethan Allen. Two lucky winners will spend a whole night ‘sleeping with the fishes’ surrounded by thousands of aquatic animals.

It’s not all about the fun though, as there’s plenty of learning to do. The expert aquarists will be on hand to share plenty of information about the surrounding fish, and give an insight into the life of its sharks – giving you the chance to discover how they live and their significance within the ocean’s ecosystem.

Not only will you get to spend the night with your mini me at the aquarium, but you’ll also enjoy dinner with fountain views at Italian restaurant Gia, and breakfast at Parisian hotspot Angelina.

To enter this unique competition, simply send a direct message to the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo social media pages, explaining why you should be the winner of this incredible prize.

You’ll even win a Dubai Aquarium annual pass plus a gift voucher from Ethan Allen to spend in its flagship store on Sheikh Zayed Road. Just make sure you enter before June 19 to be in with a chance of winning.

To find out more, visit thedubaiaquarium.com and to enter visit @dubaiaquarium.

Images: Provided