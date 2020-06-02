The Crown Prince held an Executive Council meeting at Dubai International Airport…

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council, praised the efforts of Dubai’s leadership and residents in weathering the Covid-19 pandemic, during an Executive Council meeting at Dubai International Airport yesterday.

Sheikh Hamdan said that Dubai Airport is the “beating heart of the world”, with Emirates Airlines is the artery, adding that Dubai is ready to take off again.

Hamdan bin Mohammed says Dubai is “taking off again” https://t.co/nEIHB9xmGC pic.twitter.com/oCQzmMNJM7 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 1, 2020

“We have learnt from Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to defeat the impossible, and to turn the challenge into an opportunity to consolidate our achievements and benefit from our readiness and to rapidly adapt with new reality,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“This experience has provided us with a significant boost ahead to maintain our achievements so Dubai remains the best city in various vital sectors, and to start a new phase with strength and competitiveness.”

“Today, we are flying high and we are confident with our abilities as we demonstrated a distinctive experience is maintain work and productivity and tackling challenges and triumphing over crises.”

Moving forward, tourism will be a key driver for economic recovery in Dubai.

“Dubai has cemented its position as a business and tourism destination that links the world. It has and will always be a tourism destination and the beating heart of economy, as it faced major global crisis and demonstrated once again its ability to over overcome it with a stunning model to emulate,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“Today, we are ready and we announce to the world that life continues, and impossible is not in our dictionary. And the good news is that things are good, and today we are more competitive to deal with the post-Covid-19 era with confidence and innovative thinking to set a new model in dealing with pandemic and consolidating efforts.”

Ready for take-off

Following the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan took to Instagram to share his own travel wishes. He posted an Emirates first class ticket from Dubai to London Heathrow with the caption ‘Coming Soon’.

Emirates Airline has resumed scheduled passenger flights to nine destinations in Europe, North America and Australia. Bookings are now also available for 12 Arab countries for flights commencing July 1.