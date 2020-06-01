Travel is slowly starting to resume…

Since travel was restricted recently, things are slowly starting to return to normal. Dubai-based airline, Emirates, has revealed that it expects to expand to 50 destinations in its network soon.

According to Khaleej Times, Emirates’ chief operating officer, Adel Al Redha said “the airline is confident to stage a strong comeback in coming weeks by opening more destinations and facilitating transit passengers.”

He added, “June is a very important month for aviation in general, and Emirates in particular, as the airline is going to reopen more routes in coming days. We are in close touch with relevant authorities and the governments and will share the details once we conclude a deal.”

Today, June 1, marks the first day that regular international travel has resumed, meaning that many UAE residents stranded outside the country are starting to be able to return. Countries include the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the US, Canada and Australia.

Emirates also added 12 Arab countries to its schedule of passenger flights. Bookings can now be made for flights departing Dubai from July 1 to destinations including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Lebanon, Jordan and Sudan.

Any UAE residents planning to return to the country must adhere to a strict set of rules to ensure their safety. Emirates will provide passengers with a hygiene kit which includes a face mask, gloves, antibacterial wipes and hand sanitiser.

Upon returning to the UAE, travellers must self-quarantine for 14 days, which is mandatory. Additionally, these people must also download the ALHOSN UAE app, which will help the government to trace the potential spread of Coronavirus.

Adel al Redha also said: “We are closely monitoring the situation as it evolves, and we hope to resume services as soon as conditions allow. This includes receiving government approvals, the easing of travel restrictions, and commercial demand. We will announce more destinations in coming days once we conclude talks with the authorities concerned.”

Images: Social