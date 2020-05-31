Emirates Airline to resume flights to another 12 countries from July 1
Bookings are now open for flights departing from July 1…
Emirates Airline has just added 12 Arab countries to its schedule of passenger flights. Bookings can now be made for flights departing Dubai from July 1 to destinations including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Lebanon, Jordan and Sudan.
However, Emirates has pointed out that this is subject to change, based on the dynamic travel situation.
On May 21, Emirates Airline resumed passenger flights to nine destinations across the world. The countries include the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the US, Canada and Australia.
Returning to the UAE
Although travellers can book return flights out of Dubai, it’s worth noting that you still need official approval to re-enter the UAE at this stage.
UAE residents who are currently stranded outside the UAE may will be allowed to return from June 1. They must register their details and obtain approval first via the smartservices.ica.gov.ae website.
When flying with Emirates, there are a range of new safety measures in place. Travellers must wear a mask and gloves at all times, and in-flight services have been modified.
Emirates provides all guests with a free hygiene kit. It contains a face mask, gloves, antibacterial wipes and hand sanitiser. Travellers are advised to arrive at the airport four hours prior to departure.