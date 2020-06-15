Book a private poolside cabana for up to five people…

Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai is the latest resort to launch a new pool and beach pass – and this one promises something a little extra. To celebrate the reopening of Caesars’ Neptune Pool, UAE residents can take advantage of special day passes, and upgrade to luxury poolside cabanas.

When you spend the day at the seaside Neptune Pool, you’ll have full use of the pool and 400-metre private beach, a complimentary sun lounger, and ice-cold water on arrival.

Throughout the day, the Caesars team will help you keep cool by providing chilled face towels, fresh fruit and popsicles. In keeping with the latest health and safety measures, you’ll have to bring your own beach towel.

Day passes to the Neptune Pool start at Dhs150 on weekdays, with Dhs100 redeemable on food and drinks. Visit on the weekend, and entry will cost Dhs245, with Dhs150 back in credit.

Children under the age of four can enter for free. For ages four to 12, it’s Dhs50 midweek and Dhs75 on weekends. Advance reservation is required for all pool and beach passes.

Luxe cabanas at Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai is following all of the current guidelines by maintaining space between sun loungers and practising safe social distancing. But if you’d like to upgrade your Dubai pool day even further, you can book one of the chic cabanas on the edge of the pool.

Promising A-list comfort and additional privacy, the curtained cabanas can accommodate a maximum of five people. The cabanas start at Dhs600 midweek, and Dhs800 on weekends. As there’s only a limited number of cabanas available each day, be sure to book ahead.

Neptune Pool, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters Island, daily 9am to sunset. Advanced reservations essential. Tel: (0)4 5566466. Email: dine@caesarsdubai.ae. caesars.com/dubai/caesars-palace/