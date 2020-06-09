It’s shaping up to be a big week at Atlantis, The Palm…

White Beach at Atlantis, The Palm is pulling out all the stops this week, with the return of its weekend brunch, popular ladies’ day and beach passes, as well as a two-night staycation deal.

And while the beachfront infinity pool is currently closed, we hear whispers it will reopen any day now. Stay tuned…

Tuesday: DaySies Ladies Day

For a glam afternoon with your girlfriends, head to White Beach every Tuesday for DaySies Ladies Day. From noon to 4pm, women can enjoy unlimited drinks and complimentary snacks for Dhs150. For gents, it’s a flat Dhs150 entry fee, which is fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Saturday: Sunkissed Beach Brunch

Brunch is back in a big way at White Beach, with the return of the Sunkissed Beach Brunch on Saturdays. From 1pm to 5pm, this chic beachside brunch includes pool and beach access, DJ tunes and unlimited food and drinks. After hitting the beach or taking a dip in the pool (as soon as it’s open), retire to the air-conditioned cool of the restaurant, for a modern Mediterranean menu served a la carte. Dhs249 with soft drinks; Dhs299 with house drinks for ladies; Dhs349 with house drinks for men.

Every other day: pool and day passes

On Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, spend the whole day at White Beach for Dhs150. From 10am to 7pm, you’ll get your own sun lounger, DJ entertainment, and all-day access to the beach and pool (when it opens). If you fancy a weekend foray, it’s Dhs300 on Fridays. And the best part? Your entry fee is fully redeemable on food and drinks while you’re there.

All day, every day: White Beach Staycations

Don’t want that daycay feeling to end? This all-new staycation includes two nights’ accommodation, breakfast and lunch or brunch (on Saturdays), Dhs200 in resort credit, beach and pool access, and entry to The Lost Chambers Aquarium. Weekday staycations, from Dhs1,798; weekends from Dhs2,198.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah. Entry 21+. Tel: (0)55 2004321. Email: whitebeach@atlantisthepalm.com. atlantis.com/dubai/bars-and-nightlife/white-beach-club