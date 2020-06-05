Plenty of food deals, plus a new beauty salon…

A new week has arrived and as we welcome the return of all of our favourite hotspots, there’s some new places to check out as well. Remember to stay safe and practice social distancing, whatever you decide to do.

Here’s five fun things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday June 14

1. Dig into an all-you-can-eat breakfast

The ever-popular all you can eat a la carte breakfast at Circle Cafe is now offered on weekdays. Previously reserved for Fridays and Saturdays, the bargain breakfast offers an extensive menu of dishes plus a coffee for just Dhs60 for adults and Dhs25 for kids. Dishes include beetroot toast, shakshouka, English breakfast, Mexican eggs, pancakes, croque madame, waffles and more. Available at all Circle Cafe locations.

Circle Cafe, Bay Square, Media City, Studio City, Healthcare City or Silicon Oasis, Sun to Thurs 8am to 12pm. circle-cafe.com

Monday June 15

2. Check out a new dinner spot

Hanami, the chic Japanese restaurant on Palm Jumeirah was just about to welcome its first guests before closing up due to the pandemic. The good news is Hanami has now reopened at Andaz the Palm, and offers incredible panoramic views of the city. On one side from the outdoor terrace you can see Burj Al Arab and the rest of Jumeirah, whereas the other side offers Dubai Marina views through the floor to ceiling windows.

Hanami, Andaz the Palm, Monday to Friday, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 581 4037. @hanamidxb

Tuesday June 16

3. Celebrate Taco Tuesday in style

If you love Mexican cuisine then you’ll be familiar with the phenomenon that is Taco Tuesday, a weekly celebration of one of the world’s best loved dishes. Soul Street at Five Jumeirah Village has a great offer every Tuesday which will get you unlimited tacos for Dhs89, and you can upgrade to a jug of sangria for Dhs129.

Soul Street, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Tuesdays, 12.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs89. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Wednesday June 17

4. Check out a new beauty salon

Brau is Dubai’s new go-to spot for semi-permanent beauty treatments of all kinds. Treatments include microblading, HD brows, Brau henna, filler, lash extensions and more. You can find the newly opened boutique studio in Springs Souk, which has a modern feminine design making the place feel super luxe.

Brau, Springs Souk, daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (050) 403 7551. brau.ae

5. Indulge in a limited edition burger

Feast on Pickl’s limited edition chicken katsu curry burger, available until the end of July. It’s sandwiched in a potato bun with fried chicken, coated in Japanese panko breadcrumbs, with katsu curry gravy, napa slaw and umami style kewpie mayo. Priced at Dhs50.

Pickl, Ground Floor, One JLT Tower, JLT, daily 11am to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 584 6859. eatpickl.com

