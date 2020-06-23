Give the extra stay to a friend who could really use a break…

If you’re looking for a pocket-friendly staycation deal that comes with a dash of good will, plan your next staycation at Rove Hotels.

The Dubai born-and-bred hotel has just released a cool summer offer. When you purchase a staycation for yourself, you will get a free staycation to give away to someone you think deserves it – be it a friend, a neighbour or a hardworking co-worker.

You can even make full use of it yourself to spend some much needed time away with your loved ones.

The staycation deal includes breakfast and costs just Dhs199 a night. Sounds amazing!

Here are the details.

The buy-one-get-one deal is valid for all room types, including Rove’s standard rooms, which go for Dhs199. The rate includes overnight accommodation, plus breakfast for two.

This feel-good deal is only available for a limited time – bookings must be made by July 18, for stays up to September 30.

When it comes to choosing a location, you’ll be spoilt for choice. The deal is available at all of Rove Hotels, which are dotted all over Dubai, from Dubai Marina to Deira City Centre – and there’s even one located close to Dubai Parks and Resorts.

The promotion is subject to availability, so get your bookings in quick.

Interested? Availing of the offer couldn’t be any easier. Head on over to the Rove Hotels website here and make your booking.

Upon check-in you will receive a voucher for another stay at the hotel. That’s it! It’s that simple.

Rove Hotels is being extra careful to keep all spaces spotless and germ-free at all times, so you can enjoy your staycations without worry. Your rooms will be thoroughly sanitised prior to your arrival. Temperatures will checked and masks are a must – so be sure to bring yours along.

Rove Hotels, various locations across Dubai, summer deal available until Sept 30 (bookings must be made by July 18), Tel: (800) ROVE/ 800 7683. rovehotels.com

Images: Rove Hotels