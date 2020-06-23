Plan a summer escape or a pool day at this graceful Palm Jumeirah resort…

The ever-elegant Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has reopened its doors today. To celebrate, they’ve launched two fresh offers for staycations, plus one of Dubai’s best-value pool days.

Best of Waldorf Staycation

If you’re ready to pack your bags for a Dubai staycation this weekend, then the ‘Best of Waldorf Staycation’ is your best bet. When you book a room or a suite at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, you’ll get Dhs200 in resort credit to spend each day.

Dream Away package

Planning something a little further down the line? When you book the ‘Dream Away’ package within the next 60 days, you’ll get 20 per cent off the best available room rate.

With each of these packages, you’ll be treated to early check in and late check out, so you can really stretch out your stay. They’ll even upgrade you to the next room category for free (subject to availability).

And so you can book with peace of mind, Waldorf Astoria is waiving early departure fees and offering a 24-hour cancellation with zero deposit for all bookings.

Pool and Beach Pass

So you want to soak up the luxurious surrounds of the resort, including the pool and 200-metre private beach, but you can’t quite bring yourself to book an overnight stay? Then the Waldorf Astoria’s pool and beach pass is your ticket to commitment-free enjoyment.

The Waldorf’s pool and beach pass is particularly easy on the wallet, at just Dhs150 fully redeemable on resort dining. Plus, children under 12 can enter free of charge, making this an affordable day out for families.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (04) 8182222. Email: DXBPD.Reservations@waldorfastoria.com. waldorfastoria.com/dubai.