Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort has relaunched its popular daycation offer – and it’s one of the best value daycations in Dubai. When you buy a day pass for Dhs270, you’ll get the full amount back to spend on food and drinks in the resort during your visit.

Anantara’s daycation offer is valid from Sunday to Wednesday. You can pick up your voucher from the pool counter from 10am in the morning, so you can make a full day of it.

This Thai-inspired resort on the Palm feels like a proper vacation, minus the passport. Spend your day soaking up the sun on the 400-metre private beach and swimming in the calm waters of Palm Jumeirah. If you’re after something more active, try your hand at beach volleyball, a boat ride or water sports.

When it comes time to spend that Dhs270 resort credit, there’s a range of venues to choose from. Order lunch and fresh fruit juices by the pool. Savour coffee and snacks at Revo Cafe on the boardwalk. Sip cocktails on your sun lounger. Or, sit down to an early dinner of South East Asian specialties at Mekong restaurant.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah East Crescent. Daycation available Sun to Wed, from 10am. Dhs270 (with full amount redeemable on food and drinks). Tel: (0)4 5678304. Email restaurants.dubai@anantara.com. anantara.com/en/palm-dubai