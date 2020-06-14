Emirates Airline has a message for those returning to Dubai…

In a video shared on their social media accounts, Emirates Airline has offered a window seat on the ways in which it’s preparing to welcome back passengers with ‘open doors’.

The video which signs off with the message “Dubai. Daarna. Home” is directed at residents currently stranded overseas and inviting tourists to visit, the UAE, our shared home.

Emirates is currently operating repatriation flights to 30 key destinations and although this communication proposes no exact date for a return to a regular scheduled service, it does tease that “it will only be a moment more”.

Our home Dubai is getting ready to welcome you with open doors. We will make your journey extraordinary. See you soon! © @visitdubai#MyDubai #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter #EmiratesAirline pic.twitter.com/N6YX292DIZ — Emirates Airline (@emirates) June 12, 2020

In the video, we get a BTS (behind the scenes) view of some of Emirates’ and Dubai International Aiport’s pandemic-specific safety measures. We see the use of thermal imaging cameras and touchpoint disinfection procedures.

As well as showcasing all the ways the airline is ensuring that “your wellbeing a priority”, the 58-second clip also plays a visual tour guide to some of our most popular landmarks.

There’s the Burj Khalifa of course; Dubai Creek; The Dubai Mall; Palm Jumeira beaches; Burj Al Araba; Madinat Jumeirah; Atlantis The Palm and more, inspiring national pride in residents and wanderlust in potential tourists.

If you are due to be heading to the airport soon, either to leave or arrive in the UAE, there are important health and safety requirements you need to be aware of.

It is also worth noting that for everybody arriving into the UAE there is a mandatory 14-day quarantine in place.

Images: Getty/Twitter