The Dubai-based carrier has also added more repatriation flights…

Emirates Airlines continues to add to its list of passenger flights, bringing the total number of destinations to 30. On Tuesday, the Dubai-based carrier confirmed that it would now be making scheduled flights to Kabul in Afghanistan, commencing June 25.

Today, Emirates announced that it will also offer repatriation flights to Egypt for Egyptian nationals in the UAE. The limited service flights from Dubai to Cairo will run on June 14, 18, 19 and 21.

Travellers can now book Emirates flights to the following destinations:

Americas: Chicago, New York, Toronto Asia: Hong Kong, Islamabad, Jakarta, Kabul, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, Manila, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei Australia: Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney Europe: Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Paris, Vienna, Zurich Middle East: Bahrain



As UAE airports are now welcoming connections, travellers in Europe, Australia and the Americas can connect to other key destinations via Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Before you fly

Emirates reminds all potential passengers that travel restrictions are still in place in many countries. Before booking your ticket, check to make sure you meet the entry requirements of your final destination.

For UAE residents stranded outside the country, you’ll need IAC approval before you can return. Find out how to register for IAC approval here.

Staying safe while travelling

Emirates Airline and Dubai Airport have introduced a range of measures to ensure your safety. All crew members and travellers, including those transiting through the airport, will have their temperature scanned on arrival.

You’ll be given a free hygiene kit at check-in, which includes a face mask, gloves, antibacterial wipes and hand sanitiser. Gloves and face masks must be worn while inside the terminal, and masks have to be worn during the flight.

Online check-in is currently closed, and you’ll have to check in all cabin baggage, except for a laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items. Expect to see some changes to the in-flight service as well, including modified meals and extra sanitation.

To plan your trip with Emirates, and for the latest updates on destinations and schedules, visit: emirates.com/ae/english/help/essential-travel/#75478