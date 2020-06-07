Follow these safety precautions if you plan on catching the show…

One of Dubai’s most iconic sights has reopened to the public, with the Dubai Fountain resuming its nightly show.

The music, light and water performance, which takes place in front of the Dubai Mall and the Burj Khalifa, has been closed for two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the weekend, the Dubai Fountain made its return, with a string of safety measures in place.

#TheDubaiFountain is back with spectacular outdoor musical shows sure to entertain you & your loved ones. Your safety remains our top priority & we ask that you follow the age restrictions & social distancing measures in place whilst enjoying the mesmerising fountain show. pic.twitter.com/rPd2nS6wxp — The Dubai Mall (@TheDubaiMall) June 5, 2020

Safety measures

All visitors have their temperature screened upon arrival, and must wear a face mask at all times. Most of the regular entry points have been closed off, with all guests funnelled through the car park entrance.

In order to maintain social distancing while watching the show, yellow markers have been placed on the ground, demonstrating exactly where viewers should stand. Temporary fencing has also been erected to help guide the flow of traffic along the promenade.

Dubai Downtown with social distancing & everyones enjoying #Dubai_fountain dancing #BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/82sfJdTdBV — Abdo Kayali عبدالسلام علي الكيالي (@abdoskayali) June 6, 2020

The first show kicked off at 6pm last night, with a performance of “Dubai Kawkab Aakhar” (“Dubai is another planet”) by Emirati poet Anwar Almsheeri. It was followed by a romantic ballad from Latin American crooner Enrique Iglesias.

The Dubai Fountain will now come to life every night of the week, on the hour from 6pm to 10pm.

The reopening of the Dubai Fountain comes as restrictions continue to ease across the city. Malls can now operate at 100 per cent capacity, Dubai’s major beaches are now open to the public, and hotels have been given the green light to reopen their pools.

The Dubai Fountain, The Dubai Mall. Hourly performances, 6pm to 10pm. Free. thedubaimall.com/en/entertain-detail/the-dubai-fountain-1