Dubai hotels receive permission to reopen swimming pools
Swimsuits at the ready…
For those of you that have been craving a pool day, we have some good news. It looks like we can finally enjoy Dubai’s hotel swimming pools again.
Dubai hotels have been granted permission to reopen their pools under new guidelines set out by Dubai government. The circular stated that Dubai hotels should leave rooms for a 24 hour period between each guest.
According to Gulf News, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority sent the document outlining new regulations for all hotels in Dubai to follow. This includes testing of all staff before reopening and every 15 days thereafter.
Hotels should also have a thermometer and thermal camera system in place to monitor employees’ temperatures several times throughout the day. Anyone exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter the premises.
Facilities within the hotels, including restaurants and cafes, gyms, swimming pools and beaches can now all resume operation with a limited capacity. Restaurants can stay open between 9am and 6pm, with tables spaced out and regular disinfection of menus. Only four guests can sit at a table at one time.
After each guests checks out, rooms must be thoroughly santised and new guests cannot use the room for another 24 hours. Masks must be worn throughout the hotel and elevators can occupy a maximum of four guests at a time.
If you are going to visit a hotel, remember to keep washing your hands to prevent the spread of germs. As these guidelines are new, it’s wise to check with your hotel prior to arrival to see if they have reopened their pool yet.