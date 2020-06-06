Swimsuits at the ready…

For those of you that have been craving a pool day, we have some good news. It looks like we can finally enjoy Dubai’s hotel swimming pools again.

Dubai hotels have been granted permission to reopen their pools under new guidelines set out by Dubai government. The circular stated that Dubai hotels should leave rooms for a 24 hour period between each guest.

According to Gulf News, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority sent the document outlining new regulations for all hotels in Dubai to follow. This includes testing of all staff before reopening and every 15 days thereafter.

Hotels should also have a thermometer and thermal camera system in place to monitor employees’ temperatures several times throughout the day. Anyone exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter the premises.