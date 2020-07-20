The new venue offers cuisine from Morroco, Turkey and Lebanon…

There’s a new Middle Eastern hotspot in town, taking pride and place on the ground floor of Rixos Premium hotel in JBR. You might remember it as District but now the new venue, called Asil, has been transformed into a ‘modern majlis’.

Complete with jewel-toned velvet fabrics, heavy curtains and secluded booths to create an Arabian theme throughout. The terrace looks stunning, with a sunset backdrop and plenty of outdoor seating for those breezy winter nights.

On the menu you’ll find dishes inspired by Morrocan, Turkish and Lebanese cuisines. Dishes include fried cubes of aubergine in a buffalo yoghurt dip with a candied tomato, ottoman lamb shank and the Asil kebab as well as much-loved Turkish dessert, Kunefe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asil Dubai (@asildubai) on Jul 15, 2020 at 2:10am PDT

The lounge and terrace offers shisha and cigars, creating a more laidback ambiance for relaxing with friends. The Arabian vibe continues through the night with sounds provided by Turkish music producer and resident DJ Mustech.

There’s a line-up of daily entertainment, including a complimentary henna artist for the ladies. Cocktails include a bold selection of flavours such as house-made thyme syrup, grapefruit, pomegranate, and bell pepper syrup.

Open from lunchtime until the early hours of the morning, the new lounge is the ideal spot to enjoy lunch, dinner, or shisha and drinks.

Asil, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, JBR, daily 1pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 520 0055. asilrestaurant.com