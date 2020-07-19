Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Armin Van Buuren, Katy Perry, Martin Garrix, David Guetta and more are included on the line-up…

Fans of Tomorrowland – the electronic dance festival were understandably upset the event was cancelled due to Covid-19. However, we now have updates that the music festival will take place in a new digital format.

The music festival will take place over the course of two days on July 25 and 26 and if you stay in the UAE, you can catch it at the Festival Arena by InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

Prices start at Dhs800 for four people.

Brought to you by Dubai Summer Surprises, the two-day event will bring together some of the biggest names in electronic dance music paired with the world’s best technology in 3D design, video production and special effects.⠀

The event begins at 6pm and ends at 2am the following day.

Here’s the line-up for the two-day event.

July 25

Afrojack

Allan Walker

Armin Van Buuren

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Katy Perry

Lost Frequencies

Nervo

Oliver Heldens

Paul Kalkbrenner

Steve Aoki

July 26

David Guetta

Don Diablo

Kolsch

Martin Garrix

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

Tiesto

Timmy Trumpet

Vintage Culture

Early bird tickets are already sold out, but the next available package for four is Dhs800 – that’s just Dhs200 per person.

Each group of friends will have their own dedicated area and due to safe distancing measures, the tables will be allocated as per the purchase date.

If you have a crew of ten, opt for the food and beverage package with prices starting from Dhs5000. The food and drinks will be bought directly to your table on request.

There are staycation packages also available with prices starting from Dhs1500 for four people. The package is available for one night and you’ll get two rooms (two adults per room). Your stay will be available only on the event day.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Tomorrowland, Digital Festival in Dubai Festival Arena, Dubai, Sat July 25 and Sun July 26, starting price Dhs800 package for four. dubai.platinumlist.net