Get your ‘om’ on from 150 meters up in the sky…

Looking to take your yoga practice to new heights? Book this cool yoga session that will take your practice to the next level…literally, as it’s held 150 meters up in the sky at the glass bottomed archway of the Dubai Frame.

Held in collaboration with lululemon, Dubai Summer Surprises and Dubai Municipality, the unique experience will take place over three dates next month on August 12, 19 and 26 at 7.30am.

One each day, you will be looked after by an instructor from lululemon who will guide you through the 60-minute morning flow session as you watch the city of both Old and new Dubai come to life.

Excited? You have to be quick to sign up as the yoga session is ticketed and only 30 yogis will be able to experience this once in a lifetime event.

After downloading and registering on the ‘Core Direction’ app​, search for ‘Dubai Frame’. Purchase a class pass to confirm your booking.

You will be asked to arrive 30 minutes before the class starts to allow time for the check-in process and registration. The session will begin start at 7.30am and will run for an hour. Attendees will be asked to bring their own yoga mates and sweat towels for safety, but if you need to purchase one, you will be able to at the check-in desk. To register for Yoga at Dubai Frame, visit: coredirection.com/dubaiframe. You’ll need to download the Core Direction app, set up your profile, and then purchase the session.