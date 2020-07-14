Get ready for action…

Do you consider yourself as a bit of an ‘Action Man’ (or woman)? Always up for a new adventure and fun challenge? Well, Xstrike, the incredibly realistic live-action combat simulation concept in Al Quoz has reopened its doors – and it’s so much fun.

This isn’t just your average paint-balling or laser quest venue. The concept combines the two without any of the mess (or next day’s bruises), using cutting edge technology that ensures it’s as immersive and realistic as you can get to a real battlefield, in an entertainment destination.

The venue is spread over a colossal 31,000 feet, and contains two playing fields, ‘Post-Apocalyptic City’ and ‘Abandoned Subway’, that resemble Hollywood-style movie sets. Additionally, there’s an authentic military-themed basecamp where you’ll start off.

You’ll duck, dive and shelter by real cars, motorbikes and even an ambulance, as well as sandbags, industrial bins and derelict shops which serve as obstacles or cover, as you attempt to make it through the game ‘alive’.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Armed with a choice of realistic ‘weapons’, from snipers to rifles, you’ll be suited up in authentic military gear, including a camo sensory vest and sensory headband. You’ll also now get complimentary customised gloves with each session, to help improve your weapon-grip.

To celebrate the reopening, Xstrike is offering a free scope upgrade for the first 100 players. XStrike ‘utilizes weapons systems and software from iCombat, a US based industry leader in live-action combat simulation experiences.’

The performance of each player and teams throughout the game will be showcased on a leaderboard screen, meaning you can all see how you’ve played when the game is over. You can even compare your scores with other players across the world – up to 500,000 of them.

Strict social distancing and extra sanitisation will be in place, to ensure the safety of visitors and employees. Games are priced from Dhs89 for around an hour, with extra charges for add-ons to the basic equipment.

Xstrike, Al Quoz, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 10am to 12am, from Dhs89. Tel: (800) 9787453. xstrike.com

Images: Provided