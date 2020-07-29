The popular weekend brunch at Jumeirah Emirates Towers is available from Friday, Saturday and Sunday…

If you’re missing out on brunch time as you’re busy ticking off the activities on our things to do this Eid Al Adha list, you’ll be glad to know that you can catch the brunch at La Cantine du Faubourg either on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

For one weekend only, the European restaurant is hosting its brunch for three days over Eid – so you can make the most of your long weekend.

The packages at Brunch 105 start from Dhs265, which includes a selection of refreshing mocktails, fresh juices, soft drinks and hot beverages.

If you fancy a glass of wine with your breakfast, it’s Dhs400 and Dhs650 if you want bubbly .

Brunch opens at 12pm on all the three days – which means you don’t have to set an early alarm to wake up. You can enjoy your package for three hours but get here before 3pm to make the most of your three hours as brunch ends at 6pm.

On the elegant brunch menu, you will find a wide selection of pastries, eggs, signature dishes and sweets all paired with a selection of drinks.

The food is served directly to your table, so you can sit back and relax in the Parisian bedroom setting while catching up with friends.

To further keep you company, there’s live entertainment and a DJ.

Reservations are required so plan it out with your mates and get that booking in now.

La Cantine du Faubourg, 1st floor, Emirates Towers Hotel, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, Dhs265 soft package, Dhs400 house package, Dhs650 bubbles package, brunch available Fri Sat Sun over Eid Al Adha from 12pm to 6pm. Tel: (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Images: social