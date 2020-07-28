There’a lot you can do in four days all over the country…

Eid Al Adha is a four-day long weekend and it’s a brilliant time to visit and do some of the very best activities the country has to offer.

However, if need of some downtown, consider a staycation. Here are some great staycation deals to check out.

Here are a bunch of cool things to do all over the UAE during the long weekend.

Dubai

Go see La Perle

Dubai’s legendary live performance, La Perle will be opening over Eid Al Adha on July 30 and once again welcoming guests for its breathtaking aquatic show. Thanks to Dubai Summer Surprises, you can now enjoy some major savings on tickets. Price start from just Dhs119 for Bronze seating, including free popcorn and a soda. The show’s newly tweaked edition features a revamped vibrancy and energy with thrills, chills and new surprises. It’s usually a break for the performers on Sundays and Monday, but over Eid Al Adha, La Perle will remain open on August 2 and 3, enthralling audiences with two shows at 6pm and 9pm. Read more here.

La Perle by Dragone, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, from July 30 to Aug 29, Tue to Fri 6pm and 9pm, Sat 4pm and 7pm. Tel: (04) 437 0123. laperle.com

Visit the penguins at Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is now home to 16 Antarctic Gentoo penguins and you can go visit them this Eid Al Adha. They can be found in the newly reopened ‘Penguin Cove’, which has been adapted with smart technology to mimic their natural habitat, around the Antarctic Peninsula. The enclosure has plenty for the penguins to explore, and even features a slide. To visit the Penguin Cove, you can opt to go for the Aqua Nursery, Explorer package or get a VIP Experience ticket. Read more here.

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Z00, Dubai Mall, Dubai, tickets from Dhs120 (inclusive of Penguin Cove). thedubaiaquarium.com

Head to the desert to catch Comet Neowise

This month, there’s another beautiful phenomena gracing the skies of Dubai and it’s one you don’t want to miss as it only comes around once every 6,000 years. If you head to the desert any night before July 31, you will have the chance to catch this once-in-a-lifetime event. Don’t forget to bring binoculars or a small telescope, although the astronomy group says that naked eye observation also works. Head here for more tips on how to catch this astronomical wonder.

HeliDubai

HeliDubai has just opened up with a sweet 40 per cent off on all its’ packages – now that’s a really unique way to see Dubai. There are four packages to choose from with a 12-minute costing just Dhs388 per person after the discount.

HeliDubai.com

Head to IMG Worlds of Adventure

IMG Worlds has been open since July 10 and to celebrate its’ reopening, the park launched a special new offer which will see you paying only on the rides you dare to brave. You will pay only Dhs20 to enter the world’s largest indoor theme park and then each ride will be priced at Dhs25. Eid activities at the park also include character parades, magic shows, character appearances, African drummers, and more park wide entertainment. Read more here.

IMG Worlds of Adventure, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, daily noon to 10pm, Dhs20 then Dhs25 per ride. Tel: (04) 403 8888. imgworlds.com

Shop at Festival Souk

If you’ve got shopping on your mind, head on over to the Festival Souk where big savings, discounts and even the chance to win prizes. You can replenish your wardrobe when you shop with fashion brands including Sandro, BCBG, Kate Spade, Reebok, and Adidas all on offer. No time to shop over Eid Al Adha? No problem! It runs throughout Dubai Summer Surprises which is until August 29 – which gives you plenty of time.

Dubai Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, Sun to Mon 10am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, dubaifestivalplaza.com

Learn how to ski in 48 hours

“Skiing in the desert? Really?” is one of those mind-blowing moments (that even we are still trying to comprehend) – but it can be done if you want to up your skills list over Eid Al Adha. The package takes place over two days, including four group classes with one of their expert certified ski instructors. It includes four lessons, all your ski gear, an assessment at each level and a hot chocolate after each session. Your first lesson will be 60 minutes, while the remaining three are 90 minutes each, all packaged for the price of Dhs600. Read about our experience here.

skidxb.com

Check out the selfie museum

One that will be fun for the whole family and will certainly be a hit on your ‘Gram. The awesome indoor activity, 3D World, will reopen to the public on July 30 – just in time for the Eid holidays and comes with a fantastic summer promotion, with discounted entry tickets. Adults entry is Dhs65, for children aged 4 to 12, entry is Dhs35 and little ones below four years old go free. The museum has tons of different artworks that, when you pose for a picture with them, create a cool optical illusion. You can get your own angel wings, enter a little gingerbread house or even get hosed down by a Storm Trooper and much more. Read more here.

3D World Dubai, located just off Sheikh Zayed Road, near the Noor Islamic Metro Station (close to Oasis Mall), opening July 30, adults Dhs65, children aged 4 to 12 Dhs35, offer valid until September end. Tel: (050) 987 6511. @3dworlddxb

Brave XLine Dubai Marina

XLine Dubai Marina, the world’s longest urban zipline has some cool offers over the summer you got to check out. Solo flyers can take the leap from Dhs399 per person (regular rates at Dhs650), while pairs can fly together on the XLine’s two ziplines for Dhs699 per pair (regular rates at Dhs1,200). There’s a cool ‘high five’ private session for a party of five for only Dhs1,398, available during the month of July and August only.

XLine, Dubai Marina, Dubai 3.30pm to 6.30pm in July and August, Dhs399 single, Dhs366 couple. Tel: (04) 457 3212. xdubai.com/xline

Visit Quranic Park

Located in Al Khawaneej, the Quranic Park is designed to give a better cultural and educational understanding of the Islamic heritage, while still being a fun place to visit for children, families and those looking to learn more about the Holy Quran – perfect over Eid Al Adha. The 60-hectares has two main attractions within the space that offers visitors a brilliant, intelligent insight into the several areas of the Holy Quran: The Glass House, which is home to 29 different plants and trees that are mentioned in the Quran and The Sunnah and Cave of Miracles, which depicts miracles revolving around the Prophets that occurred in the Holy Quran.

Quranic Park, Al Khawaneej, close to Mushrif Park in Dubai, 8am to 10pm daily, Dhs5 to enter the attractions.

Head to Green Planet and meet their new family members

The Green Planet reopened in June and since then has announced several new members that joined its’ family. The amazing indoor tropical bio-dome already boasts over 3,000 tropical plants and animals for you to marvel at, and in June, it became home to a Tamandua Anteater and if you already love The Green Planet’s sloths, Liam and Lola, are sure to love the Tamandua Anteater as he has a similar lazy nature. But, that’s not all. Earlier this month, the Green Planet also reveal a brand-new family member to the public – a new baby loris. Baby Loris was born in May during uncertain times, but its birth bought great joy to the Green Planet team and are usually seen snuggling with mom and dad during the day.

The Green Planet by Meeras, City Walk Dubai, open Mon to Sat 10am to 6pm, closed Sun. Dhs120 on the door, Dhs110 online. Tel: (04) 317 3999. thegreenplanetdubai.com

Abu Dhabi

Have (a lot of) breakfast

What’s On has teamed up with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism’s (DCT) Abu Dhabi Culinary Season, and a number of the capital’s leading restaurants, to bring you the Big Brekkie Adventures, shining a light on the incredibly diverse culinary scene right here in the UAE capital and to give you a taste of the world we all love. Between July 15 and August 31, 18 Abu Dhabi restaurants will each offer a special, limited-edition breakfast dish, inspired by 18 different countries. Sweet or savoury, healthy or fried, we’re taking you on a grand global tour of the most important meal of the day. Check out the list of restaurants here.

Abu Dhabi Culinary Season is a year-round F&B programme, increasing the destination’s appeal to domestic residents and visitors by delivering inspirational F&B moments throughout the year. More info at adculinaryseason.ae

Head to the Yas theme parks

Yas Island is home to some phenomenal fun parks which are opening just in time for Eid Al Adha. There will be capacity restrictions set at 30 per cent (with similar reductions on the rides) so you will need to book in advance, even if you have a season pass. Character meet and greets will temporarily be unavailable, and Yas Waterworld is still closed for the time being. Read more here.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, open daily from 11am to 8pm. yasisland.ae

Visit Lourve Abu Dhabi

The stunning Louvre Abu Dhabi needs to be on your bucket list whether you’re an art lover or not. If you haven’t had the chance to visit this architectural wonder yet, head there over Eid Al Adha. One exhibition you look out for is Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry between East and West, which is now extended to October 18. If you are heading that way, you’ll need to book those tickets in advance on the website here. You will need to select an arrival time slot when booking which you must stick to, else your entry will be denied. You can only spend three hours in the museum.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, open 10am to 6.30pm Tues to Sun, closed Mon. Tel: (600) 565 566. louvreabudhabi.ae

Visit the Yas Drive-In cinema

Yas Marina Circuit in the capital now has its own drive-in cinema where you will be able to catch movies three times a week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and they start at 8pm. There’s a limit of two people per car and tickets cost Dhs160 which come with two regular popcorn (a cheese and a salted), two canned soft drinks, two chocolates, one regular nacho and two bottles of water. You can check out the movies currently running and buy your tickets here.

Check out Soul Beach

Aldar Properties has launched a new, affordable private beach facility on Abu Dhabi’s stunning Saadiyat Island. The 1km stretch of prime Saadiyat coastline is located in the Mamsha Al Saadiyat community and is open daily form 8am to sunset. Entry costs Dhs50 on a weekday and Dhs75 at weekends and you will be allocated a spot where you can sit back and relax under a parasol. There’s also a 400m designated swimming zone, watched over by lifeguards, if the turquoise waters prove just too inviting. There are also butlers in buggies dishing out the refreshments. Read more here.

Soul Beach, Mamsha Al Saadiyat community, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, Dhs50 weekdays, Dhs75 weekends.

Sharjah

Rain Room Sharjah

Cultural capital, Sharjah has many cultural sites you need to visit, but possibly the most fun and unique one to visit is the Rain Room. The immersive installation is a permanent fixture by Random International that invites visitors to walk into a downpour without getting drenched. Using cool technology, the rain stops on the spot where you can. You can walk at a slow pace and have a few drops fall on you, but be warned though, walk too quickly and you will end up getting drenched. So, carry a spare change of clothes. Read more here.

Rain Room, Al Mujarrah, Sharjah, Sat to Thur 9am to 9pm, Fri 4pm to 9pm, Dhs25 adults, Dhs15 students (under 22) and teachers (ID required), under 12s and 60 years and over currently not allowed. Tel: (06) 561 0095 sharjahart.com

Catch a free movie at Sharjah’s new drive-in

Sharjah’s very own drive-in cinema opened its doors to the public on July 1 where you can catch a cool flick for no charge at all. The cinema can only cater to 150 vehicles and is on a first-come, first-served basis so best get there early. But you won’t be sitting around doing nothing. There are 17 different outlets at the Zad food district, serving up popcorn, burgers, sushi and vegan snacks – just make sure you don’t finish it before the movie starts. Movies screened over the Eid holidays are Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Despicable Me and Avengers: End Game.

Sharjah drive-in theatre, Madar at Aljada, Sharjah, free entry, aljada.com