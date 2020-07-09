Popcorn at the ready – we’ve got some catching up to do…

There may not be any new movies coming out in theatres at the moment, but you can still catch some of the best ones ever made. From Academy Award-winners to blockbusting thrillers, here are eight movies you can see in Dubai cinemas this weekend.

Also, be sure to check out our list of films we can’t wait to watch this year.

Beauty and the Beast

A selfish prince is cursed and will look like a monster for the rest of his life unless he learns to fall in love to break the spell.

Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans

Genre: Fantasy (PG13)

Charlie’s Angels

A team of female private agents known as Charlie’s Angels are tasked by their mysterious boss to expose an international conspiracy to weaponise an energy conservation device.

Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Stewart, Sam Claflin, Naomi Scott

Genre: Action (PG13)

Men In Black International

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organisation.

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy (PG15)

The Spy Who Dumped Me

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BFFs Audrey and Morgan are ordinary 30-something-year-olds – until they end up getting caught up in the international spy game after discovering Audrey’s ex-boyfriend is a CIA agent. On the run from deadly assassins, the duo head to Europe, hatching a plan to save the world while they’re at it.

Starring: Mila Kunis, Sam Heughan, Kate McKinnon

Genre: Action, Comedy (PG15)

Rev

A young thief with a history of grand theft auto becomes an informant and helps police bring down a criminal enterprise involved in the smuggling of hundreds of exotic supercars.

Starring: Sam Asante, Sebastian Deery, Francisca Dennis

Genre: Action, Drama (PG15)

The Jungle Book

Mowgli is a human child raised by a pack of wolves, but when Shere Khan the tiger threatens to kill him, a panther and a bear help him escape his clutches.

Starring: Neel Sethi, Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy (G)

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A tale of women’s empowerment, this movie tells the true story of Lakshmibai, the historic Queen of Jhansi who fiercely led her army against the British East India Company in the infamous mutiny of 1857.

Starring: Jodhi May, Rupert Everett, Derek Jacob

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama (PG15)

Wonder Park

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The film follows a young girl named June with a big imagination who is about to go on an incredible adventure – the amusement park of her dreams that has come to life. Filled with the world’s wildest rides and operated by fun-loving animals, the excitement never ends. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit team of furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park.

Starring: Sofia Mali, Jennifer Garner, Ken Hudson Campbell

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)