We’re all in this together…

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are being felt across the globe, from businesses closing down to parents struggling to provide for their families.

If you want to help but don’t know where to start, there are several grassroots initiatives in Dubai that are offering assistance to those in need. So, if you have a little extra cash to spare this month, why not consider donating it to help someone who is struggling to get by?

Here are 5 initiatives to help spread some kindness in Dubai.

Stop and Help

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stop and Help (@stopandhelpdxb) on Jun 18, 2020 at 12:56am PDT

Stop and Help launched in March with one clear objective: to match people in need with people who can help. If you fall into the latter camp, fill in this form to register and someone will get back to you within 24 hours and match you with a family. You can choose to help the family for one or four weeks, and the money will go towards supplying them with groceries and necessities. It starts at just Dhs250. You will even receive communication back from the family, so you will know exactly how your kind act has impacted someone. Don’t forget to share the love on your social pages so others can be made aware of this wonderful initiative.

Read about Moddy’s story in the Instagram photo above – he was one of the many who have been many who have been helped with this initiative.

Support a struggling family with @stopandhelpdxb

The SME Rise Collective

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SME Rise Collective (@smerisecollective) on Jul 1, 2020 at 5:00am PDT

The SME Rise Collective is an initiative that was borne out of many SMEs (small and medium sized enterprises) struggling in the wake of Covid-19. Two agencies in Dubai joined forces to form The SME Rise Collective – a platform that offers individuals and companies the chance to come together and support one and another. You can pay as little as Dhs100 and you will be helping a local SME by sponsoring an SMEs marketing package. Read more about the initiative in this link here.

Support a local business with The SME Rise Collective, smerisecollective.com

Nefsy

Nefsy is a dine-in app that launched in September last year, and it is supporting those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic. Working in collaboration with Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department and the Dubai Government, Nefsy will send a much-needed meal to two people for just Dhs12. You can even purchase a 30-day package for just Dhs350, providing 60 meals throughout the moth.

Buy a meal for two with nefsy.com

One Good Thing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Good Thing (@onegoodthingme) on Apr 7, 2020 at 9:25am PDT

If you purchase a fabric face mask pack from One Good Thing, you will get one free to donate to someone in need. The masks are made from 95 per cent cotton, making them gentle on your skin. In addition, 50 per cent of the fabric is off-cuts that would be otherwise destined for landfill – which means you will be doing your bit for the environment. The masks are double layered and come with a slot where you can insert a surgical mask. If you have little ones, they also have a pack of four colourful masks available for Dhs95.

Buy a gift thats gives back with @onegoodthing

YallaGive

YallaGive is the first licensed online donation and crowdfunding platform in the Middle East. It supports more than 123 charities and runs hundreds of fundraising campaigns every month. You can find a plethora of active campaigns running on its website, from Covid-19 relief support and crisis funds to providing essential baby care packs, and much more. Pick a campaign close to your heart and donate.

Donate to a charity of your choice on yallagive.com

Images: social