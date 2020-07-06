And there’s a great reason to visit each one of them…

After the pandemic forced cinemas to bring down the curtains, they fought back and now drive-in cinemas in the country are springing up all over the country.

To help keep you up to speed, here is our list of all the drive-in cinemas in the UAE. Bookmark this page as we will keep adding on to it as and when we get news of a new opening.

Dubai

Vox Cinemas Drive-In at Mall of the Emirates

Reason to visit: guilt-free viewing.

The first drive-in cinema in Dubai (during current times) was Vox Cinemas Drive-In and they set up home in Mall of the Emirates on the third level of the mall’s car park under the Ski Dubai slope. Tickets cost Dhs180+VAT per car (maximum two people) and you’ll also get a range of snacks and drinks, including popcorn, nachos, M&Ms and Pepsi. The best news is that the drive-in is carbon-neutral so you can enjoy the drive-in experience guilt-free. Screenings start at 7.30pm each night. You can see the selection of movies and book your tickets here.

Vox Cinemas Drive-In, Mall of the Emirates, Dhs180 + VAT for two. voxcinemas.ae

The Reel Drive-In cinema at Dubai Mall

Reason to visit: an outdoor cinema with a spectacular view.

This is the first of Reel Cinemas’ two drive-in cinemas to open and it is located at one of the biggest malls in the world – Dubai Mall Zabeel. You’ll have views of the iconic Burj Khalifa in the background while you settle in and catch the blockbuster on screen. Tickets are available via the Reel Cinemas website or via the app, and prices start from Dhs170 per car (based on 2 people per car). The ticket price includes a cheese popcorn, one salt popcorn, a ‘regular nachos’, two chocolates, two soft drinks and two water bottles. However, if you are still hungry, there are Reel Cinemas’ food carts dotted around the venue to ensure you’re catered for.

Reel Cinemas Drive-In, Dubai Mall Zabeel, Dubai Mall, Dubai, Dhs170 for two. reelcinemas.ae

The Reel Drive-In cinema at Dubai Hills Estate

Reason to visit: family-friendly films.

The drive-in cinema launched recently on June 25 and you can expect to watch kid-friendly films such as Minions, Dolittle, Spider-Man Homecoming, The Secret Life of Pets 2 and How to Train Your Dragon Hidden World on the big screen. You’ll find the cinema at Dubai Hills Estate, in an open space between Mulberry 2 and Central Park. Click here to find it out on Google Maps. Tickets are priced at Dhs170 per car and it comes with food and drinks including one cheese popcorn, one salt popcorn, one regular nachos, two chocolate snacks, two soft drinks and two bottles of water. Each car is permitted to include a maximum of four people from the same family. Movies are screened daily.

Reel Cinemas Drive-In, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, Dhs170 per car. reelcinemas.ae

Sharjah

Aljada

Reason to visit: free movies.

Cultural capital Sharjah has its very own drive-in cinema at family entertainment destination – Madar at Aljada. The space caters to 150 cars and movies are absolutely free to watch. You can catch flicks such as Mamma Mia, Spiderman, 2 Fast 2 Furious and for all you Frozen fans out there, catch the first installment on July 3 and Frozen II on July 10. A full schedule of movies and timings for the month of July can be found here. For snacks, you’ll be spoilt for choice as there are 17 different outlets at the Zad food district, serving up popcorn, burgers, sushi and vegan snacks. You can either visit the new drive-thru food precinct prior to entering the cinema, or you can order online via the dedicated website here and the meal will be delivered right to your car in a contactless and safe way.

Aljada, Sharjah, free (first come first serve basis). aljadamovies.com

Abu Dhabi

Opening soon: Yas Drive-In cinema

Reason to visit: bragging rights as this is the first drive-in movie experience in the capital.

Yas Marina Circuit in the capital is joining the drive-in bandwagon and is getting its own drive-in cinema which will open on July 9. You will be able to catch movies three times a week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and they start at 8pm. There’s a limit of two people per car and tickets cost Dhs160 which come with two regular popcorn (a cheese and a salted), two canned soft drinks, two chocolates, one regular nacho and two bottles of water. At the moment, the movie line-up includes Mad Max Fury Road, Joker, Crazy Rich Asians and more. You can buy your tickets here.

