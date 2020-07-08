This sounds furtastic!

There’s never been a better time to book a staycation in Dubai, with stacks of brilliant offers available. Not all of them are welcoming of our four-legged family members, however.

If you have a pet you want to take along for the ride, check out Radisson Red’s new pawsome staycation deal. It’s guaranteed to perk up your ears and get your pet’s tails wagging.

The Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis has been welcoming pets ever since it opened earlier this year – and the best news is there’s no extra charge. Prices start from Dhs309 for a standard room.

Let them know you are bringing your furry family member along, so they can prepare the room with a doggy bed and food bowl.

But that’s not all you’ll get. The video above stars Mr Bailey, who will take you on a quick tour of what you’ll experience when you check in.

The hotel’s all-day dining restaurant OUIBar + Terrace also welcomes pets, so you don’t have to leave them locked up in the room during your stay. They can even go for a stroll nearby after their meals or maybe sniff around nearby Silicon Lake – just make sure you keep them on a leash.

Now, while the main focus is on your furchild, humans will also get a treat. With the pawsome staycation, each guest will enjoy a delicious treat at OUIBar + Terrace and a one-hour unlimited drinks package on the house.

Pets can join as you dine by tucking into a free Hugo & Celine pet ice cream and “pawsecco”.

Each pet that you bring along will also receive their very own “loyal-tail” card, giving them the chance to redeem a free Hugo & Celine ice cream on their 10th Radisson Red visit.

Owners will also be able to enjoy the temperature-controlled rooftop pool and funky alfresco bar ideal for sundowners. And if walking your energetic pup hasn’t helped you with your summer body, pencil in a workout in the Radisson Red gym.

Who else can’t wait to check in?

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, prices start from Dhs309. Tel: (04) 571 4343. radissonhotels.com

