Your dog is going to have a barking good time…

Since opening its doors at the end of 2018, Petsville has become a big hit with Dubai dog owners and their dogs. In fact, the boutique facility did so well, that they doubled their space just nine months into opening and opened The Pawk – an amazing doggie daycare park in Dubai.

What made Petsville so pawsome? They are a force-free facility and their day-to-day activities are designed around positive reinforcement. The facility also has the lowest dog-to-handler ratio in the UAE. They even work with Animal Action rescue group, with rooms dedicated to rescues all year long.

But, Petsville wanted to do more – and this announcement is guaranteed to perk up your ears.

In a first for the UAE, Petsville will be opening the nation’s first ever indoor water park for dogs, and it will hopefully be ready for your furry friends in July.

The unique Aqua Pawk is part of Petsville’s brand-new 10,000-square-foot extension, which includes an expansion of the outdoor area.

Not only will the dogs be able to run around and play in the water… there are plans are in place to help train dogs regardless of whether they are good swimmers or not.

And yes, you will be able to go and watch your dog swim and have a good time.

Here’s how they are keeping things safe for your furry family member:

All pools are chlorine free. They are even safe for the dogs to drink as Petsville uses a specially designed bio-organic system.

The water will also be safe and gentle on your dogs’ skin.

All pools are temperature controlled.

The Aqua Pawk will feature rain showers above the pools, giving dogs an amazing and safe playing stimulant.

Sprinklers and water games will be available to help keep the dogs busy and positively engaged.

The flooring is turf to ensure a slip-free and safe environment for your pet. The material is rubber-lined for protecting joints and is also breathe-able with a custom-built drainage system to keep hygiene at the highest standard.

Keep an eye open on @Petsvilledubai Instagram account for updates on when they will open.

Petsville Dubai, 29b street Al Quoz, Opposite Galadari Driving School, Tel: 056 310 5510. petsville.ae

Images: Unsplash/Pixabay