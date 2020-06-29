Unleash the fun!

Dog owners, there’s a new cool spot on the block of Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) and it’s one you shouldn’t skip checking out.

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Authority (DMCC) has opened up a new park and it caters directly to your furry family members.

Located at Cluster H, the JLT Dog Park opened to the eagerly waiting owners and their pups on June 27. It provides a space for residents, neighbouring communities and visitors to walk, exercise and train their pets, or just let their pups out for a some fun with their friends.

The 475-square-metre space is enclosed and gated, so it’s safe to unleash your dogs – and there’s plenty for them to go sniff out, including a sandpit and plenty of wide open spaces.

There’s also equipment for them to play around in and explore, and if they need to rest their weary paws, there are shaded spots available and water dispensers for them to cool down.

The dog park is open seven days a week from 8am to 9pm, and will be cleaned daily from 3pm to 4pm.

The park is already a big hit with dogs and their owners. Here’s LaLa giving a big smile to the camera – clearly she’s having a ball of a time.

However, here are some rules to ensure your pup doesn’t end up in the dog house:

There are rules and regulations posted all over the park, which the dog (handler) must abide by.

You must have a leash available at all times. Your dog must be kept on a leash until it is inside the park and put back on it before taken outside.

At the first sign of aggression, dogs must be removed from the off-leash area immediately.

Handlers will be legally responsible for any damage caused to the facility, any injury to any person or other dogs caused by their dog.

Dogs aren’t permitted when the park is closed.

DMCC and management are not responsible for any injury or damage caused by any dog in the off-leash area.

Do’s:

Keep your dogs in view at all times.

Handlers must be 16 years or older.

A maximum of two dogs per person is allowed.

Handlers are responsible for removal and disposal of waste.

Ensure your dog has a Dubai Municipality tag secured it to its collar or harness.

Dont’s:

Don’t bring your pup if it is sick or aggressive.

Puppies under four months of age won’t be allowed, as well as female dogs currently in estrus.

Images: DMCC/Unsplash/social