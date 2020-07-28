When you shop here, you’ll be supporting local SMEs…

With temperatures rising, popular market, Ripe Market has gone indoors for the summer season, and you can find them every Saturday at Times Square Center starting August 1.

The market opens at 10am every week and you can find a variety of items ranging from organic skincare, handcrafted leather bags, handmade jewellery, unique fashion, art and loads more.

Ripe Market is dedicated to supporting home grown SME businesses, giving them a platform to launch and grow their business, meet new customers, and grow their sales. So, know that when you shop here, you will be helping keep a local business stay up and running.

Have a favourite SME you love to shop from and support? You may find them here but, take your time as you walk around the compact space as there is plenty more you have to discover.

The SMEs change every week, so if you’ve already visited once, you may find something new during your next visit.

Not only is the market a perfect spot to treat yourself, but it’s also great if you want to pick up a unique gift item for a loved one.

To help whet your appetite, there are stalls offering up some delicious snacks.

Like to get your Saturday’s off to a slow start? That’s fine, because the market closes at 5pm giving you enough time to head on down and explore.

If you can’t wait till August and must get your shopping in now, you can find the Ripe retail pop-up at Palm Jumeirah’s coolest and latest venture – Nakheel Mall.

They will be there every Friday and Saturday until October 24 from 10am to 7pm on the ground floor outside Depachika.

Happy shopping!

Images: social