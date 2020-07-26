Great gifts for the loved ones in your life…

Eid al Adha is just around the corner. While we are asked to limit large gatherings with family and friends, there’s nothing stopping you for sending out a gift or two instead to show them how important they are.

Here are 11 options to help you tick off the names of your gift list.

Dubai Henna

If the women in your life love a visually stunning henna design, then this is the perfect gift option. Dubai Henna, the first homegrown henna brand has come up with a DIY henna kit and stencils for the perfect henna design you can make at home. The design is hand-drawn by Safa Munafer who is the first-ever internationally certified henna artist in the Middle East. They are priced at Dhs30 per pack.

dubaihenna.com

Kare

You can never go wrong with gifting someone a statement home accessory and there are plenty available at Kare – from dramatic animal interior decoration to elegant wall-art. You can get up to 75 per cent off when you shop during Dubai Summer Surprises at any Chattels & More stores, as well as the flagship store in Festival Plaza.

kareuae.ae

The Saffron Souk

This online marketplace has some amazing options for your loved ones celebrating Eid. Consider this item from Wild Mint that comes with a homemade trinket dish sourced from the local artisans in the little village of Yalikavak in Turkey, a wild mint scented candle, two bracelets handmade in South Africa, a peppermint essential oil and an eye pillow filled with flax seed and lavender. It comes beautifully packaged in a white kraft box and ribbon and you can even add in a complimentary handwritten note so your recipient knows who this special gift is from.

saffronsouk.com

Três Marias Coffee

For the coffee-lover on your list, Três Marias Coffee is the Middle East’s first instant speciality coffee product. The coffee is a perfect mix of high-quality whole roasted coffee beans and Três Marias has a proprietary brewing process which offers up the perfect cup of coffee. It costs Dhs75 and comes in three flavours from the caramel sweetness of Colombian coffee, the citrusy and fruity flavour of Rwanda coffee to the chocolaty and nutty flavour of Brazilian coffee. Customers can also select the ‘discovery box’ which contains 15 sachets allowing them to explore the three different flavours for Dhs225.

tresmariascoffee.com

Chilly Date Spreads

Shop online at Chilly Date Spreads who create delicious vegan gluten free snacks for the healthy one in your life. The family basket that’s good for four people comes with two loaves of large bread, one sweet loaf, three seed crackers, one jar of spread and three boxes of cupcakes or cookies. There are a variety of flavours you can choose from and all this will cost you just Dhs230. A smaller medium sized basket is available for two for Dhs120. They sell the items individually as well in case you want to put together something yourself.

@ChillyDateSpreads

The Paintly Store For unique gift for a loved one, head on over to The Paintly Store where you can find one-of-a-kind artwork and much more. Owed by Emirati artist, Maisoon Al Saleh, the platform is a treasure trove of magnificent pieces of art from UAE-based artists – so when you make a purchase, you’ll be supporting a local artist. You can even customise a mural or painting if you wish and with every purchase you’ll receive a certificate of authenticity signed by the artist. Prices start from Dhs500. thepaintlystore.com Bateel World-renowned luxury date manufacturer, Bateel has a lunar gift box collection that’s perfect for Eid Al Adha – whether you’re gifting it or serving it to guests at home. Encased in the beautiful packaging are organic dates grown in a natural, optimal environment that ensures superior taste and quality. Not only are they delicious, but they are also nutritious and virtually fat-free. Prices start from Dhs215 and they are available in three colours. Available at Bateel stores or online at bateel.com HeliDubai HeliDubai has just opened up with a sweet 40 per cent off on all packages. Gift someone a helicopter ride that they will remember for a lifetime as they take to the skies for a unique tour of Dubai. There are four packages to choose from with a 12-minute costing just Dhs388 per person after the discount. HeliDubai.com Tamashee Luxury Arabian footwear brand, Tamashee has just launched its flagship store in Dubai and they have a new collection out that’s perfect to gift a loved one. The sandals here have the Hijri calendar year printed inside every right sandal making it ideal to gift someone for Eid Al Adha. Tamashee also has other leather goods, scents and masks which you can purchase online or at the store in Al Serkal Avenue (by appointment only). tamashee.com Prickly Pear Born in Dubai, this lifestyle brand is perfect to help encourage a loved one to stay healthy with products that they can use for life. The crystal-infused water bottle for Dhs110 is perfect to remind one to stay hydrated, but is also perfect for that cool ‘Gram shot. Know someone who does yoga and cares for the planet? The yoga mats would make a perfect gift perfect as they are constructed from natural rubber and repurposed suede. They come in 10 designs and cost just Dhs135. They have several more items you can check out on their website. pricklypear.me Gift a picnic set for two

Two At Symphony has launched a picnic set for summer ideal for the long Eid Al Adha weekend. The pretty basket includes a selection of fresh bakes such as zaatar akawi babkam, homemade manaeesh, sourdough, mini croissants, etc and dips including avocado, hummus muhammara, labneh makdoos, halloumi ruman and more. To end on a sweet note, you’ll also find surprise cookies and cake bites included. Prices start from Dhs325.

alabbarenterprises.com/cakesbytwo