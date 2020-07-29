Timings will go back to normal on Monday August 3…

Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced revised timings of its services during the period of Eid Al Adha.

The revised timings were announced on the official RTA Twitter account in the evening of July 28, so take note.

Marking the holiday of Eid Al-Adha, RTA has announced revised timings of its services including customer happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, metro, tram, marine transport, and centres of service providers (technical testing of vehicles).

Free parking

Parking will be free from Thursday July 30 to Sunday August 2 in all public parking areas in Dubai, except for multi-level parking.

Regular paid services will resume on Monday August 3.

Public transportation

Dubai Metro – red line

Thursday July 30 – 5am to 1am (the following day)

Friday July 31 – 10am to 1am (the following day)

Saturday August 1 and Sunday August 2 – 5am to midnight

Dubai Metro – green line

Thursday July 30 – 5.30am to 1am (the following day)

Friday July – 10am to 1am (the following day)

Saturday August 1 and Monday August 3 – 5.30am to midnight

Bus services

Metro Link

Al Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail and Etisalat – 5am to 1.10am (the following day)

Main Bus stations

Gold Souq – 4.25am to 12.29am (the following day)

Al Ghubaibah – 4.13am to 12.57am (the following day)

Dubai Tram

Thursday July 30 – 6am to 1am (the following day)

Friday July 31 – 9am to 1am (the following day)

Saturday August 1 and Monday August 3 – 6am to 1am (the following day).

Marine transport

Water bus

Marina Stations including Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade will operate for 12 hours from 12pm to 12am.

Traditional abra

Dubai Old Souq to Baniyas – 10am to 1am (the following day)

Deira Old Souq to Sabkha to Al Fahidi – 10am to 12.30am (the following day)

Al Seef to Baniyas – 10am to 1am (the following day)

Al Jaddaf to Dubai Festival City – 8am to midnight

Ferry

Dubai Marina to Al Ghubaiba and back – 11am, 1pm, and 6.30pm

Dubai Marina roundtrip and Al Ghubaiba roundtrip 5pm

Service centres

All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed over Eid and will reopen on Monday August 3.

RTA Head Office and smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha will continue to operation 24 hours a day.

Images: Unsplash/Dubai Media Office