In what we are sure will be popular news, it was announced today, Thursday, July 23, that employees in the private sector will enjoy a four-day weekend, next weekend, in celebration of Eid Al Adha, 2020.

The long weekend kicks off from Thursday, July 30 to Sunday, August 2. Work will then resume on Monday, August 3.

The news follows yesterdays announcement that the public sector would also enjoy four days off work next week, on the same dates as stated above for the private sector.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed the Eid Al Adha holiday dates for the private sector via Twitter, stating that ‘from 9 to 12 Dhu al-Hijjah 1441, will be paid holidays for all employees working in the private sector, on the occasion of Arafat day and Eid Al Adha.’

What is Eid Al Adha?

According to tradition, Eid Al Adha is held to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, after being instructed to do so by God. Prophet Ibrahim told his son of the dream, and the son then told his father to follow the order.

But God intervened, sending a sheep to take his sons place.

What are the remaining public holidays?

Eid Al Adha is the longest public holiday remaining in 2020, but there’s still a few more to get excited for this year. The next one is Hijri, (Islamic New Year), which will be celebrated on Sunday August 23, which could mean an extra day off work.

Following that, the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday will be marked with a public holiday on Thursday October 29, 2020. December 1 marks Commemoration Day, formerly referred to as Martyr’s Day. It falls on a Tuesday in 2020, and combined with two days off for UAE National Day, will mean a five-day weekend.

UAE National Day, which in 2020, will mark the UAE’s 49th birthday. We’ll get two days off on Wednesday December 2 and Thursday December 3, so combined with Commemoration Day, will mean five days off for those that usually have Friday and Saturday as their weekend.

