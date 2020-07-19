Bookmark this page as we will keep adding to it…

Eid Al Adha is just around the corner, and while we are eagerly awaiting for the holiday announcements, there’s no harm in planning ahead.

If you’re not travelling out of the country, then consider one of these hotels offering up a great deal over the Eid Al Adha holidays.

Here are our picks for Eid Al Adha staycations in the UAE

TRYP by Wyndham Dubai

Round up the family or your friends and take advantage of this cool buy one get one free deal on hotel stays at TRYP by Wyndham Dubai with 20 per cent off dining. If you’re staying with family, the interconnecting rooms are perfect as they include a king room for parents and a twin room for the little ones. If you’re heading here as a couple, the cost for the second-night stay is on the hotel. Room cost is just Dhs215 available only from July 29 to August 3.

TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Heights, Dubai, 2 for 1 deal from July 29 to Aug 3, prices starting from Dhs215. Tel: (04) 247 6666. trypwyndhamdubai.com

Wyndham Dubai Marina

For bonding time with the family, head to Wyndham Dubai Marina where you can get two rooms for the price of one over Eid Al Adha with prices starting from just Dhs325. The hotel is located next to famous attractions such as Bluewaters Island and The Beach at JBR and more. Your stay will include a 20 per cent discount on dining.

Wyndham Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 2 for 1 deal from July 29 to Aug 3, prices starting from Dhs325. Tel: (04) 407 8888. wyndhamdubaimarina.com

The H Hotel

Located on the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road, The H Hotel has a cool package available for Eid Al Adha with prices starting from just Dhs299. The offer includes complimentary breakfast, a guaranteed room upgrade to the next room category and access to the outdoor swimming pool, peloton bike studio and gym. You will also receive an additional 25 per cent discount at the hotel managed food and beverage outlets and a maximum of two children under the age of 12 can dine for free.

The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, valid until Sept 30, prices starting from Dhs299. Tel: (04) 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com

Raffles Dubai

If luxury is what you are after, spend Eid Al Adha at Raffles Dubai where a spacious guestroom or suite awaits. It comes with stunning views of the Dubai skyline and a lavish breakfast the next day. The Raffles Spa has also opened its doors where you can use the outdoor swimming pool or maybe even get a treatment done for some rejuvenation. Prices start at Dhs655 and you can get in-room dining for breakfast and an additional Dhs200 redeemable during the stay.

Raffles Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Road, Dubai, from Dhs655 onwards. Tel: (04) 324 888. raffles.com/dubai

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Resort

Fancy a real treat? How does a staycation and a brunch with drinks at Polynesian themed Trader Vic’s sound? You’ll pay just Dhs749 for two people for a Cheeky Tiki Friday brunch including house drinks, a one-night stay in the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah hotel, and breakfast the next day. You’ll also get 20 per cent off any additional food and drinks during your stay, plus early check-in from midday.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, until September 30, Dhs749. Tel: (04) 318 2111. hilton.com

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Escape to Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates this Eid Al Adha and save 30 per cent on your stay. You will get breakfast for two at selected restaurants and an additional 25 per cent off food and drinks through your stay. Have two little ones with you? If they are under 12, they get complimentary breakfast. An upgrade to the next room category is guaranteed and you can also avail of a late check-out.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, until September 30, Tel: (04) 341 0000. kempinski.com

Radisson Red

If you don’t want to leave your pet behind while you enjoy your staycation over Eid Al Adha, head on over to Radisson Red in Dubai Silicon Oasis. For your room stay, you will get Dhs200 back in credit to use on room upgrades, spa, dining, room service and more. The staycation also includes complimentary breakfast. Let them know you are bringing your furry family member along, so they can prepare the room with a doggy bed and food bowl.

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai. Tel: (04) 571 4343. radissonhotels.com

Studio One

Looking to get away from it all without breaking the bank? Studio One Hotel has launched a staycation deal for just Dhs240. You’ll even get Dhs150 back to spend at any of the restaurants.

Heading here with a group of girlfriends? Enjoy the ultimate pyjama party and book the hotel’s unique bunk beds for just Dhs125 per person, and you’ll receive Dhs50 back per person to spend at any of the restaurants.

Regardless of what option you pick, you can check-in at any time of the day and you can even catch a free movie every evening from July 31 to August 2 at 7pm (first come first serve basis.)

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai. Tel: (800) 788346. studioonehotel.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Marjan Island Resort & Spa

For a fun family getaway, head to Ras Al Khaimah with the little ones where they can spend time at the waterpark complete with slides, sprinklers, fountains and more. There’s a range of recreational facilities including eight swimming pools you can swim in and the hotel even has its own private sandy beach where you can relax. To refuel, there are several restaurants you can dine at. Rates start from Dhs790 for two people.

DoubleTree by Hilton Marjan Island Resort & Spa, Dubai, rates stat from Dhs790 for two people. Tel: (04) 07 203 0000. doubletree3.hilton.com