It was a spectacular show…

Tuesday July 7 marked a big day for Dubai, as after three long months of travel restrictions, the city was finally able to welcome tourists back. After a number of keen travellers touched down in Dubai International Airport, they were in for a big surprise if they headed Downtown.

In true Dubai style, the iconic Burj Khalifa, aka the tallest building in the world, was lit up in a spectacular show. The huge LED screen (which is also the world’s largest) flashed red, purple and blue, with the simple greeting: “Welcome back”.

A video, posted to the official Dubai Media Office Twitter account, shows the spectacle taking place in front of the famous Dubai Fountains. Eagle-eyed observers are seen wearing masks and social distancing, taking pictures and waving with their families.

On Tuesday, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, visited Dubai airport to inspect the safety measures that have been put in place to ensure everyone’s safety when travelling through the airport.

What tourists entering Dubai need to know:

According to Emirates.com, international tourists entering Dubai must take the following steps:

Find out whether you can get a visa on arrival, or need to apply via Dubai immigration before you travel.

Ensure you have travel insurance with Covid-19 cover, and present the insurance certificate at check-in.

Declare that you will bear any costs for treatment and isolation if required.

Take a PCR test 96 hours before your flight and bring the negative Covid-19 test certificate with you. This applies to all passengers, including children.

If you haven’t taken a PCR test in your home country, you will take one on arrival in Dubai. You must then self-isolate until you receive your test result.

If your test result is negative, you can leave your hotel and enjoy your trip as normal.

If the test result is positive, you must follow the advice of the Dubai Health Authority and stay in self-isolation.

Image: Dubai Media Office Twitter