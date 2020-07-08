Be sure to check the travel requirements in your emirate and destination…

As international travel begins to open up, the UAE’s airlines are continuously expanding their networks. Dubai’s Emirates Airlines is now flying to 51 destinations, and Flydubai is servicing 24 cities, with plans to increase this to 66 in the coming months. In Abu Dhabi, Etihad will operate flights to 58 destinations this summer.

Travel regulations are changing on an almost daily basis, so it’s important that you check the guidelines for travel here in the UAE, as well as those in your end destination.

Find the full list of destinations currently serviced by Emirates, Etihad and Flydubai below.

Emirates

Europe: Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, Frankfurt, Larnaca, London, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Paris, Rome, Vienna, Zurich

Etihad

Europe: Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Belgrade, Brussels, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Paris, Rome, Zurich

Flydubai

Europe: Belgrade, Bucharest, Dubrovnik, Kiev, Krakow, Prague, Sarajevo, Sofia

Wizz Air

Wizz Air has commenced flights from Abu Dhabi to Budapest, Hungary. Over the coming months, it will add flights to Bucharest and Cluj in Romania, Sofia in Bulgaria, and Katowice in Poland).

For the most up-to-date travel guidelines in the UAE, we recommend you check the Emirates website for Dubai residents, and the Etihad website for residents in Abu Dhabi and the remaining emirates.