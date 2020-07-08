Be sure to check the travel requirements in your emirate and destination…

As international travel begins to open up, the UAE’s airlines are continuously expanding their networks. Dubai’s Emirates Airlines is now flying to 51 destinations, and Flydubai is servicing 24 cities, with plans to increase this to 66 in the coming months. In Abu Dhabi, Etihad will operate flights to 58 destinations this summer.

Travel regulations are changing on an almost daily basis, so it’s important that you check the guidelines for travel here in the UAE, as well as those in your end destination.

Find the full list of destinations currently serviced by Emirates, Etihad and Flydubai below.

You might also like

Emirates adds even more destinations, now flying to 52 cities in July
Travel update: UAE citizens and residents can now travel abroad
Authorities clarify which UAE residents require Covid-19 testing before returning

Emirates

  • Europe: Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, Frankfurt, Larnaca, London, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Paris, Rome, Vienna, Zurich
  • Middle East and Africa: Amman, Bahrain, Beirut, Cairo, Khartoum, Tunis
  • Asia: Colombo, Dhaka, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Islamabad, Jakarta, Kabul, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, Male, Manila, Osaka, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo
  • North America: Chicago, New York, Toronto, Washington DC
  • Australasia: Auckland, Brisbane, Perth, Sydney

Etihad

  • Europe: Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Belgrade, Brussels, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Paris, Rome, Zurich
  • Middle East and Africa: Amman, Bahrain, Beirut, Cairo, Casablanca, Kuwait, Muscat, Rabat, Riyadh, Seychelles
  • Asia: Ahmedabad, Baku, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Chennai, Colombo, Delhi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, Male, Manila, Mumbai, Seoul, Singapore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo
  • North America: Chicago, New York, Toronto, Washington DC
  • Australia: Melbourne (currently closed), Sydney

Flydubai

  • Europe: Belgrade, Bucharest, Dubrovnik, Kiev, Krakow, Prague, Sarajevo, Sofia
  • Middle East and Africa: Addis Ababa, Alexandria, Amman, Beirut, Esfahan, Juba, Khartoum, Lar, Shiraz, Tehran
  • Central Asia: Tbilisi, Yerevan, Baku, Almaty, Kabul, Nur-Sultan

Wizz Air

Wizz Air has commenced flights from Abu Dhabi to Budapest, Hungary. Over the coming months, it will add flights to Bucharest and Cluj in Romania, Sofia in Bulgaria, and Katowice in Poland).

For the most up-to-date travel guidelines in the UAE, we recommend you check the Emirates website for Dubai residents, and the Etihad website for residents in Abu Dhabi and the remaining emirates. 