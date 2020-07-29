Pass Go Safe and proceed directly to free parking…

So that you and your family can make the most of the Eid holiday, parking in the capital’s Mawaqif parking bays will be free from Thursday, July 30, 2020 until 7.59am on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Whether you're spending the long weekend with family, friends or contently on your lonesome, free parking makes it just that little bit easier.

ITC Customer Care

ITC’s Customer’s Happiness Centres will also be offline until Monday, August 3, 2020.

Services can be accessed on ITC’s website, itc.gov.ae, through the Darb app or by calling (800) 88888.

Bus Services

Public bus timings in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region will follow the standard Friday and official holidays schedule except for the following services that will be operating until 1.30am from July 30 to August 2, 2020: 5, 7, 8, 22, 67, 102, 401, 900, 940, 950, 960, 970, 980 and 990.

Hop onto the ITC website or Darb app for more information.

Ferry Services

Dalma Island Ferry Service Schedule:

First day of Eid only (one service):

From Time Dalma Island 1:30 PM Jebel Al Dhanna Port 4:00 PM

Services scheduled from Saturday to Thursday (two services):

From Time Dalma Island 7:00 AM 1:30 PM Jebel Al Dhanna Port 10:00 AM 4:00 PM

Al Aliah Ferry Service Schedule:

From Saturday to Wednesday (four services):

From Time Saadiyat Island 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 01:30 PM 4:30 PM Al Aliah Island 9:00 AM 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 5:50 PM

Thursday Services:

From Time Saadiyat Island 9:00 AM 12:00 PM 2:30 PM 5:00 PM Al Aliah Island 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 3:50 PM

Friday Services:

From Time Saadiyat Island 8:00 AM 11:00 AM 3:00 PM Al Aliah Island 6:30 AM 9:30 AM 1:30 PM 4:30 PM

