The Cheeky Tiki Staycation package starts this weekend…

Overnight brunches are a moment in Dubai. The latest one to catch our eye is the new staycation package from Trader Vic’s and the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah.

Trader Vic’s Cheeky Tiki Friday Brunch usually starts at Dhs375 a head, which makes the Cheeky Tiki Staycation a cracking deal. For Dhs749 for two people, you’ll get the Cheeky Tiki Friday brunch including house drinks, a one-night stay in the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah hotel, and breakfast the next day.

You’ll also get 20 per cent off any additional food and drinks during your stay, plus early check-in from midday. This weekend-only offer is available for Thursday or Friday check-in, and bookings must be made at least 48 hours in advance.

If you want to start your weekend early, you can book a hotel room at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah for two people for just Dhs350 per night midweek, including breakfast.

Trader Vic’s Cheeky Tiki Brunch

Running from 12.30pm to 4pm on Fridays, the Cheeky Tiki Brunch at Trader Vic’s is an a la carte affair. Kick things off with party-starting tiki cocktails, including Mai Tais and the Tiki Puka Puka. Then sit back and let the globe-trotting menu come to you.

To start, there’s sushi, crab rangoon, an epic cheese ball and the tama tama skewers. For mains, take your pick of kung pao chicken, stir-fried noodles, masaman beef curry, or all three. Then finish with a tropical dessert platter of passionfruit cheesecake, chocolate espresso eclairs, lemongrass creme brulee and coconut mango sago pudding.

After all that indulgence, you’re going to be very happy that your room for the night is just a short stroll away…

Cheeky Tiki Staycation, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR. Dhs749 for two including taxes (excluding Tourism Dirham fee). Valid from July 8 to September 30. Advance booking required. Tel: (04) 318 2111. Email: Reservations.Dubai@hilton.com. hilton.com