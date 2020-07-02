Brunch, staycation, breakfast in bed and pool access is included…

Living in Dubai means you’ve probably got the booking numbers for your favourite brunches on speed dial, but there’s a new player in town, so you might want to put down that phone and listen up.

‘Secret Brunch at The Ritz’ is brought to us by the Secret Parties group, who are responsible for some of the most popular brunches in Dubai, such as Secret Garden Brunch at Flair No. 5, Secret Circus Brunch at Paru and El Secreto at La Carnita.

Launching on Friday, July 10, it’s set to be a Great Gatsby-themed extravaganza so dust off your pearls and shine up those dancing shoes. A luxury staycation is being offered, including the brunch, as well as breakfast in bed, priced at just Dhs650.

This new brunch in particular will take place at Cafe Belge in swanky The Ritz Carlton DIFC hotel in Dubai’s cosmopolitan DIFC district. It’s the second secret parties brunch to take place at the hotel, which also counts Flair No. 5 amongst its restaurants.

Running every Friday from 1pm to 5pm, get ready for tantalising cocktails, an array of dishes worthy of the popular French restaurant, and some live entertainment thrown in for good measure. It’s priced at Dhs295 for soft drinks, Dhs395 for house drinks, Dhs495 for the bubbles package.

The menu includes Belgian veal meatballs, classic moules a la crème, pan seared sea bass & grilled beef striploin with sauce au poivre. Desserts, served to your table, will be crunchy raspberry & vanilla mascarpone mousse & hazelnut & chocolate cannoli.

If you fancy checking in for the incredible Dhs650 staycation offer, you’ll enjoy the ‘Secret Brunch at The Ritz’ (house beverages package), an overnight stay in one of the hotel’s plush rooms, breakfast in bed the next day, and access to the hotel’s pools.

Sign us up…

‘Secret Brunch at The Ritz’, Cafe Belge, The Ritz Carlton DIFC, DIFC, Dubai, 1pm to 5pm, every Friday from July 10, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs495 bubbles, Dhs595 champagne, Dhs650 staycation. secret-parties.com

Images: Provided