Upsize your brunch this weekend…

Ever wished you didn’t have to leave brunch when the 4pm call for last drinks rolls around? Well now you can extend your experience across the whole weekend, thanks to this new offer from Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront.

When you book Friday brunch at the hotel’s FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar, you’ll not only get free-flowing drinks and a generous serve of signature grills – you’ll also get a guest room for the night, absolutely free.

The price for FireLake’s brunch package costs Dhs399 per night, including brunch for two with house drinks, based on two people sharing a room.

Sounds like great value, right? Well, it gets even better.

On Saturday morning, you’ll be treated to the Saturday Super Breakfast at the hotel, then have all-day access to the sun-kissed swimming pool and indoor fitness centre.

You can also take advantage of an 11am check-in and 4pm check-out, to really maximise your stay. And, you’ll get a free room upgrade at check-in (subject to availability).

If you have children, bring them along too. Kids under the age of six stay and eat for free.

FireLake Grill House Brunch

The brunch runs from 12.30pm to 4pm on Fridays and features a modern menu of USA-inspired dishes. Enjoy unlimited small plates to start, your choice of main courses, and a dessert platter to share.

Radisson Blu Dubai Waterfront, Business Bay. Brunch staycation deal starts at Dhs399 per room, based on two people sharing. Valid for Thursday or Friday check-in only. radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-dubai-waterfront