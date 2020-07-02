From resort credit to all-inclusive escapes…

Forget about the uncertainty of international travel this summer, and take advantage of the incredible hotel deals available in the UAE right now. When you book one of these UAE staycations, your meals – and more – are included.

InterContinental Dubai Marina

Book the Make It A Social Weekend staycation InterContinental Dubai Marina, and you’ll get an overnight stay for two people, breakfast at Accents (or in the comfort of your room), plus the Social Roast for two at Marina Social for lunch or dinner.

InterContinental Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina. Make It A Social Weekend staycation, Dhs699 per room per night, valid on Friday and Saturday nights. Tel: (04) 446 6669. Email res.icdubaimarina@ihg.com. icdubaimarina.com

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai

This luxury JBR resort has just reopened its doors, with a great value staycation for UAE residents. Book an overnight stay, from Dhs750 per room, and you’ll get breakfast and dinner for two adults. Plus, children under the age of 12 can stay and dine for free. You’ll also get 25 per cent off any additional food and drinks during your stay, and an early check-in and late check-out.

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR. UAE Resident’s Rate, from Dhs750 per night, valid until August 31. Tel: (04) 399 4000. Email: reservations.dubai@ritzcarlton.com. ritzcarlton.com/dubai

Jumeirah Al Naseem

When you book the Ultimate Staycation at Jumeirah Al Naseem, you’ll get 30 per cent off room rates, daily breakfast, and your choice of lunch or dinner at Rockfish, Shimmers, Kayto, French Riviera or FIKA. You’ll also get a 15 per cent discount on drinks during your stay, plus early check-in and late check-out.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Valid until September 30. Tel: (04) 364 7555. Email: reservations@jumeirah.com. jumeirah.com/en/offers/category-offers/stay/jumeirah-al-naseem/ultimate-staycation-offer

Rixos Bab Al Bahr

Bookings are now open for Rixos Bab Al Bahr in Ras Al Khaimah, which will welcome guests from July 20. When you book a stay at this all-inclusive resort, it’s a free-flow of food and drinks. There’s a buffet restaurant, burger joint and 24-hour coffee shop included in the basic package, or upgrade to the premium package for more a la carte options.

Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. From Dhs750 per room per night. babalbahr.rixos.com

JA The Resort

When you book a night at JA The Resort, you’ll get the full room rate (minus taxes) back to spend on food, drinks and activities throughout your stay. It’s worth noting that your day’s resort credit expires at midnight each night, so you may find yourself hitting the room service menu hard come 11pm. Find out all about JA The Resort’s Dubai staycation here.

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali. Staycation valid until Sept 30, with code UAESTAY. jaresortshotels.com/dubai/ja-the-resort

Radisson Blu Dubai Waterfront

Dubbed the Ultimate Foodie Staycation, this new offering from Radisson Blu Dubai Waterfront well and truly lives up to its name. Book a staycay at this Business Bay hotel, and you’ll get breakfast and lunch at the Larder, plus dinner at FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar, or Nelson’s Sports bar, including one house drink with each meal.

Added benefits include free room upgrade, early check-in and late check-out, and pool and gym access. As a plus for families, children under the age of six can stay and eat for free, and kids aged seven to 15 are charged 50 per cent.

Radisson Blu Dubai Waterfront, Business Bay. Ultimate Foodie Staycation from Dhs279 per person. Tel:(04) 249 7800. radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-dubai-waterfront

Al Maha

For an ultra-luxe desert escape, book the Epicurean Journey at Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa. With this full board package, you’ll enjoy three meals a day at the resort restaurant, plus two desert activities per person, such as falconry and guided walks.

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai. Members rate from Dhs3,577 per room, valid until September 30. marriott.com

Studio One Hotel

The room rate at Studio One Hotel is a bargain as it is – priced at just Dhs10 for a minimum of 24 hours, plus taxes. But then they go an throw in a Dhs150 voucher to spend in the hotel’s restaurants. Take your pick of Italian stunner Larte, The Maine Street Eatery, The Irish Village, Mr Miyagi’s and El Chapo’s Tacos. They’re even hosting free film screenings every weekend at 4pm, 7pm and 10pm.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City. Staycation from Dhs240++, including Dhs150 in dining credit. Tel: 800 788346. studioonehotel.com

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Abu Dhabi residents can now book an all-inclusive stay at Rixos Saadiyat Island, with prices starting at Dhs925 per room, including all meals and drinks. At present, movement into Abu Dhabi is still restricted, so if you live outside the emirate be sure to check the latest travel guidelines.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. All-inclusive stay from Dhs925. saadiyatisland.rixos.com

Radisson Blu Dubai Media City

Radisson Blu Dubai Media City has rolled out one of Dubai’s most epic staycation deals. Check in on a Friday, and you can enjoy an overnight stay, Friday brunch at Icon including free-flowing drinks, plus breakfast and an Italian lunch at Certo the next day. You’ll also get unlimited drinks at the Icon bar, Icon lounge and Certo from check-in until your 4pm check-out on Saturday. It’s priced at Dhs499 per person, or Dhs998 for two people sharing a room.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, Dhs499 per person, Dhs998 for two. Tel: (04) 366 9111. radissonhotels.com