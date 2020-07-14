When the social is calling but the purse-strings are a bit tight…

Remember a few weeks ago when we told you that a cool rooftop restaurant in Dubai was offering you a range of house drinks for just Dhs13 in a spectacular happy hour deal? Well, it’s only gone and extended it until the end of August, and added on another for good measure.

That’s right, if you head to chic restaurant and bar, Twenty Three in the Grand Plaza Mövenpick in Dubai’s Media City, you can sip without the spending guilt, with beverages priced at Dhs13 for up to four hours every single day.

Between the hours of 4.23pm and 7.23pm every day, a range of selected beers, wines and spirits will be available at the special happy hour price. Then, a further happy has been introduced from 11pm to 11.59pm each day too.

Both deals will be available daily until August 31. As per governmental directives, you’ll need to order food to avail the drinks deals, but with Twenty Three’s range of perfect-for-sharing nibbles, why would you not?

There’s even 23 per cent off all dishes, which include, cold plates such as mini tacos with seafood salad, California sushi roll with crab and smoked bresaola pinchos with black olives, all of which are great to pick at, on the table.

If you’ve more of an appetite, great hot dishes include the Black Angus beef sliders cooked to your liking and topped with melted Camembert cheese. The Miso and ginger-fried chicken definitely gets the What’s On seal of approval.

You’ll enjoy some fabulous Dubai-worthy views from the floor-to-ceiling windows. One side offers panoramic views out to The Palm Jumeirah, and the other side will look out to the rolling greens of Emirates Golf Club.

Inside the restaurant, you’ll find cosy tables with rich velvet chairs clustered around them or in front of long grey leather sofas, with a marble floor and a lit up bar area creating a loft house-chic vibe.

Twenty Three, 23rd floor, Grand Plaza Movenpick, Dubai Media City, open daily 4pm to 10.23pm. Tel: (054) 723 1425. movenpick.com

Images: Provided