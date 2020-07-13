We hope you’re hungry…

Atlantis, The Palm’s award-winning underwater restaurant is set to reopen on Thursday July 16. Temporarily renamed as Grégoire’s Kitchen By Ossiano, the famed restaurant will be launching a dinner deal, which has a more accessible price point than previous Ossiano menus.

For Dhs395 guests can indulge in a whopping 18 dishes comprised of sweet and savoury flavours. The tapas-inspired menu has been curated to reflect globally renowned foods, reminiscing the best things about travel. The menu selection will change on a weekly basis.

You can also add a beverage pairing to the dinner for an additional Dhs200. Grégoire’s Kitchen By Ossiano has a more laid-back style compared to its usual fine-dining concept. To make the vibe even more relaxed, a DJ will be providing the soundtrack to the night.

Chef Grégoire said, “After this crazy and uncertain period, we want to focus on bringing people together, and nothing does this better than a great dining experience. We recognise that people can’t travel right now, so we’re modernising tapas dishes, and reinterpreting them with my own unique twist.”

The menu will be divided into five appetisers, seven mains, and six desserts – make sure you arrive hungry! On the line-up is sardine and confit lemon truffle, Cancale oysters with seafoam, Spanish mussels with cider and chorizo, “bloody gazpacho” served on frozen salt, and churros with chocolate and coriander.

Each night there will be two seatings to choose from, either at 6pm for 8.30pm following the restaurant reopening on Thursday. Children over the age of 10 are also welcome to dine.

Grégoire’s Kitchen By Ossiano, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily from July 16, 6pm or 8.30pm, Dhs395. Tel: (04) 426 0800. atlantis.com