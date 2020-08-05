5 cool things to do in Dubai this weekend

From an incredible staycation to a tasty new lunch deal…

It’s nearly the weekend in Dubai once again, which means it’s time to start thinking about your plans. Even if you’re more of a do-it-on-a-whim kind of person, we’ve rounded up plenty of dining deals and relaxing activities to choose from.

Here’s 5 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday August 6

1. Check out the reopening of an old favourite

Popular Souk Madinat bar Publique is reopening this Thursday, August 6. The Alpine-themed hotspot has been closed for several months but will now remain open for dinner each evening. It’s much-loved daily brunch will also be making a comeback, offering guests three hours of drinks and food including cheese fondue and churros. The brunch is priced at Dhs295 per person and bookings are recommended.

Publique, Souk Madinat, Jumeirah, daily from Thursday August 6, 4pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 430 8550. publique.ae

Friday August 7

2. Check in for the ultimate staycation

This month, prepare for double trouble as the What’s On Weekender takes over the legendary party resort Media One Hotel for two super staycation weekends. The first What’s On Weekender takes place this weekend and its set to be EPIC. For just Dhs699 per couple, you get brunch, pampering, after-party, sleepover, goodies, and more – you’ll really be missing out if you don’t make it. For more information, visit whatson.ae/weekender.

What’s On Weekender, Media One Hotel, August 7 and 8, Dhs699 per room. mediaonehotel.com

3. Discover some amazing artworks

City Walk is transforming into an open-air canvas for the month of August, with some incredible works on display. The theme this year is ‘Travelling Through Art’, and it will see both local and international artists exhibit their work. If you visit, you’ll be able to marvel at 2D and 3D street art.

City Walk, Al Safa St, Al Wasl, Dubai, open 10am to 10pm weekdays, 10am to 12am weekends. Tel: (800) 637227. citywalk.ae

Saturday August 8

4. Enjoy a mega-Med lunch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iris Dubai (@irisdubai) on Jul 23, 2020 at 10:26am PDT

If you haven’t been to check out the Iris pop up at Gaucho then you’re missing out. Somehow the indoor space manages to recreate much of the same electric atmosphere as its main location. On Saturdays there’s an incredible Mediterranean menu full of sensational seafood. It’s a sharing style set-up, so bring your mates and tuck into the selection of giant grilled octopus, baked aubergine with prawns, tasty fish tacos and mussels for Dhs180 per person.

Iris Pop Up, Gaucho, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Saturdays, 1pm to 7pm, Dhs180. Tel: (054) 319 2929. @irisdubai

5. Unwind with a relaxing spa day

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira has reopened with lots of new safety measures in place. The luxurious spa has taken every precaution to ensure guests feel completely safe, while maintaining the relaxing experience. Treatments range from massage, to facials and more meaning that you have plenty of choice when it comes to how you want to unwind and indulge in a little ‘me time’.

The Spa, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeira 1, daily, massage from Dhs600. Tel: (04) 777 2243. mandarinoriental.com