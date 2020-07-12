You’re invited to come party with us for an unforgettable adults-only weekend. Best of all, you have two weekend options to choose from this August…

Every season, What’s On takes over a different hotel and hosts an entire weekend of feasts, fun, and free activities intended to give 100 lucky guests an exclusive experience unlike any other. But this August, prepare for double trouble as the What’s On Weekender takes over the legendary party resort Media One Hotel for two super staycation weekends.

Want to know more? Check out our video from last season’s shenanigans, and get excited.

This August, from Friday August 7 to Saturday 8 AND Friday August 28 and Saturday 29, we’ve set our sights on Media One Hotel, the original party palace of Dubai. If ever there was a hotel built for a What’s On Weekender, Media One Hotel would be it.

By booking now, you can attend this season’s What’s On Weekender – accommodation and access to all the fun activities, plus brunch, sundowners, and exclusive treatments are all included in the special What’s On price of Dhs699 per room, per couple.

What happens during the What’s On Weekender?

On the Friday, you’ll be welcomed with a cheeky welcome drink and directed to check in at Media One Hotel before getting familiarised with all the fun stuff planned for the weekend. You’ll be asked to download the Media One App for contactless access to your room, and handed your itinerary. From 10am to brunch, you’ll have free access to express beard trims (by appointment-only and on a first-come-first-served basis). If you’re up to it (and of course you are!) you can sign up to free piercings courtesy of KYRAcare.

After that, it’s brunch shenanigans at Garden on 8, fun challenges courtesy of TEPfactor Dubai, evening revelries at QWERTY, before kipping inside your hotel room.

On Saturday, there’s an a la carte breakfast at Cafe M and brilliant Hair of the Dog deals at poolside spot Coco Lounge. Check out is at the very late time of 6pm or you can add another night’s stay for just Dhs200++.

And you’re saying it costs Dhs699 per room, per couple?

That’s exactly what we’re saying. Just Dhs699 per room, per couple. That’s less than Dhs350 per person! This includes (but not limited to) early check in, express hair services from Bristles & Mane, a one-night stay at Media One Hotel, piercings from KYRAcare, TEPfactor games, all-inclusive Friday brunch, five drinks at QWERTY, plus breakfast, all day pool access and late check out. Phew…

What are the dates again?

You have two weekends to choose from, and both of them in August: Friday August 7 to Saturday 8 AND Friday August 28 to Saturday 29.

OK, you’ve sold me, how do I book?

Tell your friends Pick a weekend (or come to both!) Visit the Media One Hotel website Select the drop down menu “Special Codes and Rates” Input the code WHATSON and click ‘Apply’ The total room rate should amount to Dhs699 Hurry! Rooms sell out faster than toilet rolls at Spinneys.

