The city is always keeping us on our toes…

Whilst living in or visiting Dubai, you’re pretty much guaranteed to have a bonafide list of your go-to haunts for dinner or brunching. It’s sometimes nice though, to keep it interesting, and fortunately the city is always keeping us our toes with brand new things to do.

Here are 5 new brunches and dinner deals launching in Dubai this week…

Dinner deals

1. New Friday roast dinner

Spend your Friday afternoon tucking into a delicious roast dinner at chic restaurant Nassau. The deal has just launched, running every Friday from 1pm to 4pm, with a selection of grass-fed meats including roasted beef striploin, whole roasted chicken and roasted shoulder of lamb with all the trimmings, followed by desserts. A happy hour runs from 4pm to 7pm.

Nassau by Chef Silvena Rowe, Jumeirah Golf Estates, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 adults, Dhs95 children. Tel: 04 360 1816. dubaigolf.com/nassau

2. Guys, take your girl to STK and the restaurant will pay for her

Looking for a new date night? Check out the new Wednesday night offer at STK Downtown and JBR. Guys, if you take your girl, you buy the dinner and drinks and they will go free. Whenever the guys buy an item, the restaurant will give you one free. For example, one main gets one free main, one beverage gets one free beverage. Sample some of the restaurants’ famous dishes, from Lil Brgrs to a sumptuous steak or tempting desserts such as the New York cheesecake.

STK Downtown and STK JBR, every Wednesday 6pm to 1am, lowest price item goes free. stksteakhouse.com

Brunches

3. Keep it ‘speakeasy’ at Americano

Popular ‘speakeasy’ restaurant Americano has just launched a brand new all-American brunch for you to try. The menu includes the hangover benedict, a 1.2 meter long cheese and jalapeno hot dog, and Wagyu sliders – perfect for sharing. Salads, healthy dishes and vegan options are also on the menu. The house beverages package includes house cocktails and there’s also 30 per cent off champagne during the brunch.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Fridays, 12pm to 3pm, soft package Dhs199, house drinks Dhs249, sparkling Dhs349. Tel: (04) 584 6475. Americano.ae

4. Enjoy a staycation with a popular Dubai brunch

Brunches with staycations are welcomely becoming the norm in Dubai and a brand new one has launched that we think you’ll want to know about. Enjoy the popular evening brunch at Love Parties’ We Brunch: After Dark, which takes place at Accents, then head on up to spend the night in your one bedroom apartment in the InterContinental Dubai Marina. Breakfast the following day is included, plus a late check-out and all-day access to the pool for Dhs599 per person, based on two people sharing a room.

Love Parties’ Play and Stay, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Dhs599 with brunch, overnight stay, breakfast and late check-out. webrunchdxb.com

5. All-American diner brunch

Apparently it’s all about the all-American vibe in Dubai this week and a brand new brunch has launched at the Radisson RED hotel. Visit OUIBar & Terrace to indulge on loaded shakes, burgers, fries and cocktails. A DJ will be on hand to set the mood as you tuck in. It’s very reasonably priced, at Dhs99 for food and soft drinks, or Dhs200 with alcoholic beverages.

OUIBar & Terrace, Radisson RED Hotel Dubai, Silicon Oasis, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs99 soft drinks, Dhs200 house drinks. Tel: (04 571 4343). radissonhotels.com

Images: Provided/Social