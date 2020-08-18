Move over ladies, it’s time to let the gents get some deals, too…

Ladies’ nights have become synonymous with Dubai, with girls getting some pretty great drinks deals and discounts across town every day of the week.

But what about the guys, we hear you yell? Well, we’ve done some digging and found the best gents night deals around Dubai that will help plan a guys night in the blink of an eye.

Here are our top picks…

Tuesday

Barrel 12

WHAT: 50 percent off selected beer and 25 percent off food

For a ‘proper’ lads’ night, check out cool sports bar, Barrel 12, on The Palm Jumeirah. Between 5pm to 7pm every Tuesday, there’s 50 percent off selected beers and 25 percent off food. The bar is always showing the latest sports games, so what better excuse for a catch up?

Barrel 12, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 5pm to 7pm. Tel: (04) 552 4000. @barrel12dubai

La Cucina

WHAT: Two hours of free-flowing beer and three antipasti for Dhs245

La Cucina is the brand new Italian restaurant that has opened at Club Vista Mare. On Tuesdays from 7pm, guys can get two hours of free-flowing beer and three antipasti for Dhs245. If the girls are joining, they’ll get two hours’ free flow and three antipasti for Dhs150.

La Cucina, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 7pm onwards. Tel: (04) 568 2104. facebook.com/LaCucinaItalianKitchenDubai

Observatory

WHAT: Three hours’ unlimited wings and beers for Dhs150

Gents’ night is slowly cementing itself as an actual thing now in Dubai and old-Dubai favourite, Observatory are following suit with their awesome new gents’ night deal where from 12pm to 7pm guys can get three hours’ unlimited wings and beers for Dhs150.

Observatory, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai, Tuesdays, 12pm to 11pm, unlimited wings & beers, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 319 4000. marriottharbourdubaidining.com

Wednesday

Masti

Masti is the stunning Indian restaurant that can be found at La Mer (trust us, it really is an amazing venue). Every Wednesday, male visitors will be treated to one complimentary rye-based cocktail, such as ‘Go-a with love’; rye, strawberry, mint, kombucha and soda. There’s also 50 percent off a special ‘Banta’ menu all night.

Masti, La Mer South, Dubai, Wednesdays, from 8pm. Tel: (04) 344 4384. mastidubai.com

Mr Miyagi’s

WHAT: Three dishes and one house drink for Dhs150

On Wednesdays, Mr Miyagi’s award-winning ladies’ night offers something for ladies and gents. For guys, it’s three dishes of delicious asian cuisine plus one house drink for Dhs150. If the girls are joining, they’ll get two hours of unlimited drinks and three dishes.

Mr Miyagi’s, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, 6pm onwards, Wednesdays, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 420 7489. mrmiyagisdubai.com

Images: Supplied/Facebook

Soul Street

Pay a visit to ultra-cool urban restaurant, Soul Street at FIVE JVC on a Wednesday for a great guys’ deal. You’ll get a three-course Asian feast, plus two complimentary house drinks for Dhs190. Explore different parts of the world represented at every turn at the venue.

Soul Street, FIVE JVC, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, Wednesdays, from 7pm, Dhs190. Tel: (04) 455 9989. jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com

The Hideout

The Hideout is looking to see who’s ‘man’ enough to take on a new spicy challenge. ‘Man Up Wednesdays’ offers crazy hot wings and unlimited drinks for Dhs199 (or free if you can finish the wings) every Wednesday. If that’s not your thing, there’s two more deals to enjoy. Tuck into a one course meal and unlimited drinks – priced at Dhs49 for ladies and Dhs129 for men. Alternatively you can have two courses with all the drinks for Dhs98 for girls and Dhs258 for guys.

The Hideout, Byblos Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Wednesdays from 8pm. Tel: (058) 534 6000. thehideoutdubai.com

Thursday

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

WHAT: Four selected beer, plus a lunch platter for Dhs300

This one’s more of a ‘day’ than a ‘night’ but definitely worth mentioning. You might know that Praia Ladies’ Day happens at the Insta-famous pool at Five Palm Jumeirah every Thursday. Access for guys is Dhs300 for four selected beers plus a lunch platter from 2pm to 6pm.

Five Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Thursdays, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs300. secret-parties.com

Images: Social / Provided